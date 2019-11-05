Church Happenings

Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church Come worship with us Sunday November 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM for Our 133 Years Church Anniversary Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church 22455 Veterans Memorial Parkway LaFayette, A. l Pastor Vincent Ellison Jr. from Ozias Baptist Church Dadeville, Al, will be our guest speaker. Come and praise God with us Quinderus Jones, Pastor.To God Be the Glory

Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church Pastor Quinderus Jones. All are invited 2019 Women’s Conference “Doing it All Again” Friday November 15th 6:30PM, Saturday November 16th 9:00AM. Hosted by Prophetess Truely Finley Holloway Speakers are Apostle Darnell Edwards Body of Christ Ministries, Montgomery Al, First Lady Courtney Winston Sardis Baptist Church, LaFayette, Al , Pastor & Prophetess Vanita Bonner Libration Christian Ministries, Valley Al. Comes Expecting God To Do It for You.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church will celebrate their 65th Church Anniversary on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. cst Rev William Dean, Pastor of the Zion Hill. Church of Lagrange GA will be the guest speaker. Rev Gary L. Dixon is the pastor.

New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church is having its 139th Church Anniversary on Sunday Nov. 10, at 2pm. The theme is “The Church on a solid foundation” Matthew 16:18 Guest minister is Rev. W H Trammell

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church- Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple has worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45

Mitchell Springs United Methodist Church is planning a Rosenwald School Alumni Celebration, Saturday, November 2, at 11:00 est. If you or a family member attended the Rosenwald School, please contact Lula Barrow-Harris at 706-518-5751 or Sharon Holloway at 334-219-1892

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating its 115th Commemorative Service 1246 County Road 96, LaFayette, Alabama, Rev. Darrell Jordan, Pastor Sunday November 3, at 2:00 p.m. CST Guest Minister: Rev. Shandor Calloway Guest Church: New Hope Baptist Church, Fredonia, Alabama Everyone is cordially invited to share in this Service.

New Harmony Baptist Church Rev. Melvin Kelly Jr. PastorCelebrtes its 90th Church Anniversary on Sunday November 3 at 2pm Guest Minister is Bishop Nolan Tolbert Theme I will build my Church Matthew 16:18

Disciples Temple Church Fall Fellowship Singing program on November 16th at 4pm Theme is Praise to the Lord for His love and faithfulness. Mistress of ceremony Patricia Smith. Each group has 2 songs.

Friendship Baptist Church 2 Welcomes you to the 19th Pastoral Anniversary for Rev Curtis and Sister Spidell on Sunday Nov 10th at 2 pm cst. Guest Minister is Rev. George Rampy

St. John UMC with Rev. Clifford Spradley Pastor celebrates its 132 Church Anniversary on Sunday Nov 10th at 2pm cst. Theme Being Disciples of Jesus Christ is the Mission of the Church Matthew 28:19 Guest minister is Rev. Ed Vines.

New Mount Sellers Missionary Baptist Church with Rev Terry L Magby Pastor Celebrates its 115th Church Anniversary on Nov 3 at 2 pm cst. Guest Minister is Rev. Darryl Carwell Theme is For the People had a mind to work for the Lord. Nehemiah 4:6