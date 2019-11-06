Church Happenings

White Chapel CME Church with Rev Daniel Todd Pastor

will have its Family and friends day / homecoming on Nov 24th at 11am. The theme is “for I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger and you invited me in.” Matthew 25 35-36 Revival service will be on Nov, 25-27th 6:30 nightly. Feasting on God’s Word Nov 25th thru 27th will be 6:30 nightly. Mon. Guest Minister Elder James Q Smith. Tues. Night Guest Minister Re. Doug Jones. Wed. night guest Minister is Rev. Loren Manley.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Annual Women’s Day

of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 7259 County Road 267 Lanett, Rev. Shandor Calloway, Pastor Sunday November 17,11:30 AM ET Morning Speaker: Evangelist Stephanie Davenport Bethlehem BC, West Point,Ga3:00 PM ET Afternoon Speaker: Apostle Chastity Curry of God Of Another Chance Ministries Al &Ga Everyone is invited to come

The Mount Hermon Baptist Church

will celebrate its 112 th Anniversary on Sunday, November 10, at 3:00 P.M. The Rev. Anthony Shealey pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Loachapoka, AL., will deliver the Anniversary Sermon. Special music will be rendered by Mount Zion Choir. The Golden Age members of the Church will be recognized in a special

ceremony. Pastor Lamar D. Johnson invites everyone to come out and be a part of this great celebration. Dinner will be served.

St. Luke AME Church,

located at 1308 Auburn Street, Opelika, AL and the Rev. Monique Summers, Pastor, invite you to worship with us and our special guest, the University of Alabama Gospel, on Sunday, November 10th @ 11 am Central Time. We look forward to worshiping with you.

Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church Pastor Quinderus Jones.

All are invited 2019 Women’s Conference “Doing it All Again” Friday November 15th 6:30PM, Saturday November 16th 9:00AM. Hosted by Prophetess Truely Finley Holloway Speakers are Apostle Darnell Edwards Body of Christ Ministries, Montgomery Al, First Lady Courtney Winston Sardis Baptist Church, LaFayette, Al , Pastor & Prophetess Vanita Bonner Libration Christian Ministries, Valley Al. Comes Expecting God To Do It for You.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

will celebrate their 65th Church Anniversary on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. cst Rev William Dean, Pastor of the Zion Hill. Church of Lagrange GA will be the guest speaker. Rev Gary L. Dixon is the pastor.

New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church

is having its 139th Church Anniversary on Sunday Nov. 10, at 2pm. The theme is “The Church on a solid foundation” Matthew 16:18 Guest minister is Rev. W H Trammell

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry welcome you to worship with us

EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church– Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple has worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday.

Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45

Disciples Temple Church Fall Fellowship Singing program

on November 16th at 4pm Theme is Praise to the Lord for His love and faithfulness. Mistress of ceremony Patricia Smith. Each group has 2 songs.

Friendship Baptist Church 2

Welcomes you to the 19th Pastoral Anniversary for Rev Curtis and Sister Spidell on Sunday Nov 10th at 2 pm cst. Guest Minister is Rev. George Rampy

St. John UMC with Rev. Clifford Spradley Pastor

celebrates its 132 Church Anniversary on Sunday Nov 10th at 2pm cst. Theme Being Disciples of Jesus Christ is the Mission of the Church Matthew 28:19 Guest minister is Rev. Ed Vines.