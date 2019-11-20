Home Around Town Church Happenings
Mt Pisgah Baptist Church
A Western Style Christmas Celebration on Dec 14th at 6cst with lots of fun activities for everyone. Attire is Western tickets are $15.00 Ages 7 to 17 tickets are $5.00

White Chapel CME Church with Rev Daniel Todd Pastor will have its Family and friends day / homecoming
Nov 24th at 11am. The theme is “for I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger and you invited me in.” Matthew 25 35-36 Revival service will be on Nov, 25-27th 6:30 nightly. Feasting on God’s Word Nov 25th thru 27th will be 6:30 nightly. Mon. Guest Minister Elder James Q Smith. Tues. Night Guest Minister Re. Doug Jones. Wed. night guest Minister is Rev. Loren Manley.

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry
 welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple
Worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45

Disciples Temple Church Fall Fellowship Singing program
November 16th at 4pm Theme is Praise to the Lord for His love and faithfulness. Mistress of ceremony Patricia Smith. Each group has 2 songs.

