Church Happenings

Mt Pisgah Baptist Church

A Western Style Christmas Celebration on Dec 14th at 6cst with lots of fun activities for everyone. Attire is Western tickets are $15.00 Ages 7 to 17 tickets are $5.00

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry

Welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church

Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple

Worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45

You are welcome to come and fellowship with Disciples Temple Church Old New Mt. Sellers Church on Dec 15th 3rd Sunday at 2 pm cst for the 13th Church Anniversary. Guest Church and Pastor is Gary Dixion and Mt. Calvery Dinner will be served.