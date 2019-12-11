Home Around Town Church Happenings
Christmas Tea White Chapel CME Wadley
On December 14th at 2:30 pm Pastor Rev. Daniel Todd and Introducing guest Speaker sis Phyllis Reese.

Rehope Missionary Baptist Church LaFayette,
Al Rev. Dr. H L Jones senior Pastor celebrates her 52nd Count your Blessing Day, Christmas and Recognition of Seniors Program Sunday Dec 15, 2019 @11:15 AM Theme we are too Blessed to be stressed Revelation 1:10 Dinner will be served Everyone is invited

Mt Pisgah Baptist Church A Western Style Christmas Celebration
On Dec 14th at 6cst with lots of fun activities for everyone. Attire is Western tickets are $15.00 Ages 7 to 17 tickets are $5.00

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry welcome you to worship
With us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple has worship services
Each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45
You are welcome to come and fellowship with Disciples Temple Church Old New Mt. Sellers Church on Dec 15th 3rd Sunday at 2 pm cst for the 13th Church Anniversary. Guest Church and Pastor is Gary Dixion and Mt. Calvery Dinner will be served.


