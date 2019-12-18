Church Happenings

Jonathan and Lisa Moore will be presenting a Christmas concert

On Sunday night, December 22, at 5:00, Jonathan and Lisa Moore will be presenting a Christmas concert at LaFayette Heights Baptist Church. Jonathan and Lisa are the worship leaders at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Columbus, Georgia. The congregation at LHBC would like to invite everyone to attend.

Worship with us EVERY Sunday

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Need a Ride to Church?

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church- Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple

Disciples Temple has worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45