Church Happenings

Church Happenings

LaFayette Council Hires New Fire Chief

Meet LaFayette's New Chief

Rain Fails to Dampen Greater Valley Christmas Parade

Quality of Life Closes Door in LaFayette

Chambley, Ashmore Fail to Qualify for Primary

Serial Sex Offender Up for Parole Hearing

Home Invasion Results in Two People Shot

Police Seek Murder Suspect

Mrs. Ida Mae Stewart

Jonathan and Lisa Moore will be presenting a Christmas concert
On Sunday night, December 22, at 5:00, Jonathan and Lisa Moore will be presenting a Christmas concert at LaFayette Heights Baptist Church. Jonathan and Lisa are the worship leaders at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Columbus, Georgia. The congregation at LHBC would like to invite everyone to attend.

Worship with us EVERY Sunday
Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Need a Ride to Church?
Jackson Memorial Baptist Church- Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple
Disciples Temple has worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45

Quality of Life Closes Door in LaFayette

Church Happenings

Church Happenings

