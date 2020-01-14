Home News Sports Around Town Church Happenings
Severe Storms Expected This Weekend

Tobacco Minimum Age Raised to 21

Community Events

Humor by Bill Frazer: Water Freaks

Man Found Dead Along Highway 280

Mike's Musings: Civics And Kurds Need More Consideration

My Garden of Life: Happy New Year

Inside the Statehouse: What Does The Presidential Race Look Like Nationally?

Reflections: The Two Minute Warning

Peterson Named Bulldog MVP

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
 Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple
 Has worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45

Mt Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Cusseta,
with Rev. A Thomas Watch Day Fellowship 2020 on Wends Jan 1st at 10 pm central Theme The Reward of Service St. Matthew 10:40-42 Guest Pastor, Rev Winfred McCoy Pastor

Greater Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church
with Rev. Rodney Thomas Sr. Pastor, is having a Winter Tea on Sat. Jan 11th at 2pm cst Guest Speaker is Minister Bobbie Olgetree.

Mt. Pisgah Church
with Rev. Stiggers as Pastor presents a unity breakfast on Jan 20th at 8am with guest speaker Orenthl “OJ” a secret service agent with the US Gov. He is believed to be the first black secret service agent from Chambers County.

The LaFayette Sun
