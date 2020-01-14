Church Happenings

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church

Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple

Has worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45

Mt Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Cusseta,

with Rev. A Thomas Watch Day Fellowship 2020 on Wends Jan 1st at 10 pm central Theme The Reward of Service St. Matthew 10:40-42 Guest Pastor, Rev Winfred McCoy Pastor



Greater Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church

with Rev. Rodney Thomas Sr. Pastor, is having a Winter Tea on Sat. Jan 11th at 2pm cst Guest Speaker is Minister Bobbie Olgetree.

Mt. Pisgah Church

with Rev. Stiggers as Pastor presents a unity breakfast on Jan 20th at 8am with guest speaker Orenthl “OJ” a secret service agent with the US Gov. He is believed to be the first black secret service agent from Chambers County.