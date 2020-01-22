Church Happenings

Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church Waverly is having a Gospel singing on Sat Feb 1 at 5 pm CST. Please join us for an evening of singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord. Ephesians 5:19All are invited all choirs, groups, soloist, The host is Star Wonders. Sponsored by Missionary Department.

The Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 2259 County Road 290 Opelika, AL celebrates our Pastor, Rev Rodney Jones and Family on Sunday, January 26, 2020 for their 13th Pastoral Appreciation Celebration. Rev Cornell Battle, Associate Minister of the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will preach for the 10:30 a.m. service and Rev James Mctier, Pastor of the the Greenwood Baptist Church of Lanett, AL is the Guest for the 2:00 p.m. program The theme is “I have set thee a watchman” Ezeliel 33:7 Everyone is invited to come share this special occasion with us.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church is having a Prayer Breakfast on Sat Jan 25th at 9am cst Theme is Men its time to go to work. 2 Samuel 23:11-12. Guest Speaker is Deacon Richard Woods.

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church- Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple has worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45

Pine Hill Baptist Church will be holding Missionary Day Jan. 26th

At 11am central time. Guest speaker: Minister Bobbie Ogletree

Theme: Therefore if anyman be In Christ he is a new creature old things are passed away, behold all things are new 2 Corinthians 5:17

New Harmony Baptist church will be celebrating the 11th anniversary of their pastor on Sunday Feb. 2nd for Rev. and Sister Melvin Kelley JR.

Guest speaker: Rev. Edward Milner

Theme: Be Obedient Hebrews 13:17

M.C. Bro. Jim Frank Hughes

The 10th anniversary of the Chosen one celebration will be held at Greater Pine Hill Missionary Baptist church on Jan. 18th at 3139 co. rd. 153 Penton, Al Host: The Star wonders Rev. Rodney M. Thomas.

Theme: Psalms 86:12- I will praise you Lord, with all my heart: I will glorify you. Choirs, groups, and soloist are welcome to perform.

Antioch Baptist Church will be Holding s service called spiritual enrichment sponsored by pastors aid ministry. This will be happening jan. 21st-23rd, 2020 6:30pm nightly (CST) Tuesday- Rev. Terry Magby Wednesday- Rev. Gary Dixon Thursday- Rev, Melvin Owens

Theme: Taking care of your care giver 1 timothy 5:17-18