Church Happenings

White Hall Missionary Baptist Church with Ed Vines as pastor is having Auxiliaries Day on Sunday March 16th thru the 18th at 1:30 pm cst. Guest speaker is Rev. James Metier of Greenwood Baptist Church.



Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Douglas Jones as Pastor on March 1, at 2pm we will celebrate our Pastor’s 3rd anniversary guest Minister Rev. Gary L Dixon.



Sardis Baptist Church Camphill, with Pastor Michael T Winston on Annual Men Day Celebration on Sunday March 1, at 2 pm cst. Guest speaker is Pastor Terry L Magby. Theme: A Day of fella-ship. “Praise ye the Lord. I will praise the Lord with my whole heart, in the assembly of the upright , and I the congregation.” Psalm 111:1

JOINT REVIAL MARCH 8-17thth

8th of March – Rock Springs 6pm Preacher Randy McGill

9th of March – Mt. Zion 7pm Preacher Chuck Goodwin

10th of March – Shiloh 7pm Preacher Steve Powell

15th of March – Five Points 6pm Preacher Rickey Cannon

16th of March – Pleasant Hill 7pm Preacher James Caufield

17th of March – Abanda 7pm Preacher Wayne Swindall

** All Churches participating please bring finger foods for the final night**

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett



Jackson Memorial Baptist Church- Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044



Disciples Temple has worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45 will also have family and Friends Day on 3-15 at 2pm. Everyone is invited as family and friends God Bless.



Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church with Rev. Terrence Hugley as Pastor in Waverly is having Annual Building Fund Day on Sunday March 8th at 2pm. Guest speaker is Rev. Eric Dowdell Keep our Vision Growing!