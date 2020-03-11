Church Happenings

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church presented the Rev. Gary L. Dixon & the late Deacon Milledge E. Crook Scholarship Gala Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 6:00PM CST The Southern Room Southern Union State Community College1701 Lafayette PKWY Opelika, AL Come and enjoy an evening of Fellowship, Dining, and Live Entertainment Tickets $40.00 per person Reserved Table of six $240.00 Contact any member of Mt. Calvary for tickets

White Hall Missionary Baptist Church 3355 County Rd with Rev Ed Vines Pastor is having Auxiliaries Day Celebration on Sunday March 15th at 1:30 cst. Theme is “There is one body and one spirit even as ye are called in one hope of your calling. Ephesians 4:4 Guest minister is Rev. James McTier

White Hall Missionary Baptist Church with Ed Vines as pastor is having Auxiliaries Day on Sunday March 16th thru the 18th at 1:30 pm CST. Guest speaker is Rev. James Metier of Greenwood Baptist ß

JOINT REVIAL MARCH 8-17thth

15th of March – Five Points 6pm Preacher Rickey Cannon

16th of March – Beulah Christian 7pm Preacher Randy McGill

17th of March – Pleasant Hill 7pm Preacher James Caulfield

18th of March – Shiloh 7pm Preacher is Mickey Vaughn

** All Churches participating please bring finger foods for the final night**

Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church 22455 Veteran Memorial Parkway LaFayette, Al March 15, 2020 at 2:00 CST Pastor Doug Jones and his churches will share the service with us. Come and share what God has for all . We will meet you there. Quinderus Jones Pastor.

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church- Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple has worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45 will also have family and Friends Day on 3-15 at 2pm. Everyone is invited as family and friends God Bless. Friends and Family March 15th.

Tabernacle of Praise Church International in Valley presents Family and Friends Day on Sunday March 29th at 11 am est. Pastor Derrick Vines is Senior Pastor.

New Mt. Sellers Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Magby Pastor observes family and friends day on March 15th at 2 pm CST. Guest minister is Rev. Marshall Morgan from Selma. Theme is “ Building Relationship with each other.” Phillipians 2:1-4

The Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 2259 County Road 290 Opelika, AL will celebrate their March Ministry program on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2 p.m.cst. The guest speaker is Rev Vincent T. Ellison, Pastor of the Ozias Baptist Church Duddleyville, AL. Theme: Edifying The Body Of Christ Ephesians 4:12. Everyone is invited Rev Rodney Jones, Pastor

East Al Union District Appreciation Banquet Honoring Rev Dr. Melvin Owens on Sat April 25, at 6 pm cst. Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Life Center in Lanett. Donation is 25.00

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Hwy 77 north of Lafayette is hosting a Meet and greet Fellowship Luncheon on Sat March 28th at noon cst. in the church fellowship hall. Theme is: The Master’s Jewels Guest speaker is Sister Maxine Abrams Donation is $20.00