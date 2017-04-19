Church Happenings 4-19-17

PLEASANT GROVE AME CHURCH #1

Empowerment Bible Study Stewardship Conference will be held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT. Dial-in 712-775-7300 Meeting ID.: 118 452. At the scheduled date and time of the meeting, dial into the conference line. When prompted, enter the meeting ID followed by the pound key (#). Sponsored by Pleasant Grove AME Church, 1 Miller Road, Seale. Rev. Monique Summers, pastor.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

The pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Calvin Marshall will be teaching on WPCH 1310 on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month at 8:00 am CST.

*****

Sunday School ~~~ 9:30 A.M. (CST)

Worship Service ~~~ 11:00 a.m. (CST). Everyone is welcome to join us for Sunday School and Worship Service each Sunday.

CHOSEN GENERATION WORSHIP CENTER

Teen and Young Adult Bible Study is held every Wednesday Night at 6:00 p.m. CST at Chosen Generation Worship Center Int’l in LaFayette, AL. Calling all Teens (ages 13-17) and Young Adults to be present. Practical life and biblical skills that will help with the crossover to better living in this present age and through Jesus Christ will be presented in this study. For there is life in Jesus Christ!!! Do join us – you will be blessed. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor. For more information contact Elder Katina Dunn @ 706-590-0493.

UPLIFTING YOUR FAITH MINISTRY

Located at 407 N. 13th Ave in Lanett. Bishop R.L. Darden-Overseer. Service every Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST. Free sack lunches every Tuesday & Thursday 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Blessed dollars given away to first 25 people attending Sunday service. For more info call 706-881-4226 or 706-881-4762.

MT. PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH

April Events:

April 22-NE Special Effort Program. April 26-Leader’s Meeting at 5:00 p.m. CST. April 29-MPBC WDLC’17 (Women determined to live for Christ) annual conference, 10:00 a.m. CST. April 30-MPBC Annual Family and Friends Day; MPBC Annual Men’s Day (more information to come).

MT. CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Please join us for an Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show on Saturday April 29th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Gary L. Dixon, Pastor. Attire: Spring (No Jeans). This event will be held in MCBC Fellowship Hall. Ticket Prices are $25 and there will be limited seating. To purchase tickets, please see any member of the MCBC Women Missionary Society or Pastor Aide Committe. Tea & hors d’oeuvre will be served.

GREATER PINE HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Sunday School Day to be held Sunday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. CST. Rev. Rodney Thomas, Sr., Pastor. Guest Speaker: Sis. Celelia Brooks member of Powell Chapel Methodist Church in LaFayette. Theme: Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. 2 Timothy 2:15. M.C.: Dea. John Blake.

BOWEN EAST DISTRICT CENTER

Adult Ushers of Bowen East Distict will meet Saturday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m. EST at the Center, 1319 Magnolia Rd. in Lanett. Please…..bring registration for Northeast special effort. Important business, please be on time! Expecting a rep. from each of the 32 churches. Sis. Mary Bailey-Mitchell, Sis. Patricia Woody, Sis. Vivian Rhodes, Directors. Call 706-586-8234 for more info.

MT. OLIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Celebrates its 4th Pastoral Anniversary honoring Rev. & Sis. Melvin C. Kelley, Jr. on Sunday, April 23 at 2:00 p.m. Guest Minister: Rev. Terry L. Magby, Pastor of New Mt. Sellers Missionary Baptist Church, LaFayette. Theme: Double Honor 1 Tim 5:17. M.C.: Dea John Harris. The church is located in Waverly.

NEW CANAAN BAPTIST CHURCH

You are welcome to come and uplift the name of the Lord another year at New Canaan on Hwy 50 East in Camp Hill with the Faithful Few Gospel Singers Ministry on April 22 (4th Sat. Only) at 5:30 p.m. CST. Our Motto: It’s not about us but the praise we give our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

We will be honoring Men’s Day on April 23 during morning service. Rev. Dereco Danta Grimes will be bringing the morning message. Everyone is invited.

SARDIS BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Women Day Celebration will be held Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Minister Douglas Morgan, Pulpit Conductor. Theme: “Christian Women trusting God in troubling and uncertain times.” Matthew 11:26-30. Guest Speaker and Choir: Rev. Douglas Jones, New Harmony Baptist Church, Roanoke and Hopewell Baptist Church, Roanoke. Mistress of Ceremony: Sis. Faye Seroyer of Centerview Baptist Church, Camp Hill.

MT. PLEASANT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Family and Friends Day at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Five Points, Rev. James Wright Pastor will be held on Sunday, April 30, at 11:00 a.m. CST. Guest speaker will be Rev. Robert Ray of Friendship Baptist Church II. Theme: Getting the best out of life-John 10:10. Master of Ceremony: Dea. John L. Blakes. Guest Choir: Friendship II and church family. Everyone is welcome.

The Rehope Missionary Baptist Church

Will have their Seasonal Spring Tea on Saturday, April 22, at 4:00 p.m. CST. Guest Speaker will be Rev. Calvin Trammell of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Welch. Everyone is invited.

Chosen Generation Worship Center Int’l

Presents it’s “Super Sunday Service” April 30th, @ 11a.m. CST. Heritage/African Attire will be worn. Everyone is invited to attend. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor. For more information please contact Elder Katina Dunn @706-590-0493.

ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH

Pastor’s Aide Ministry sponsors Father/Daughter Dance to be held June 16 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. CST. at the Alfa Building in LaFayette. The dance is a fun filled event for daughters of all ages and their fathers or father figure to dance the night away. Cost is $15 per couple and $5 for each additional daughter. Tickets can be purchased through any Antioch Pastor’s Aide member. The attire is DRESSY! Refreshments, DJ and photographer provided. No refunds.