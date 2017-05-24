Church Happenings 5-24-17

ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH

Pastor’s Aide Ministry sponsors Father/Daughter Dance to be held June 16 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. CST. at the Alfa Building in LaFayette. The dance is a fun filled event for daughters of all ages and their fathers or father figure to dance the night away. Cost is $15 per couple and $5 for each additional daughter. Tickets can be purchased through any Antioch Pastor’s Aide member. The attire is DRESSY! Refreshments, DJ and photographer provided. No refunds.

COUNTY LINE BAPTIST CHURCH

Celebrating the 3rd Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Rickey Cofield on Sunday, May 28. Guest Ministers & Church: 11:00 a.m. CST Rev. Rex Sails of Galilee Baptist Church in Gadsden, Al. 2:00 p.m. CST: Pastor William Phillips, Moderator of the Friendship Western Union Baptist District and Pastor of Zion Rest Baptist Church, Wedowee, Al. Theme: “Preach the Word” In the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with long suffering and doctrine.” 2 Timothy 4:2 KJV

MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Youth Day Service to be observed on Sunday, June 4 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Rev. Darrell Jordan, Pastor. Guest Minister: Rev. James Reese of Friendship #1 Baptist Church, LaFayette. Everyone has a cordial invitation to share in this celebration of our youth. Refreshments will be served.

GREATER PINE HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Celebrating Annual Men & Women Day on Sunday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Men in black~Women in hats. Rev. Rodney Thomas, Sr., Pastor. Guest Speaker: Rev. William Russell Pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Wadley. Theme: So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. Gen. 1:27. MC: Sis. Faye Vines.

MT. PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH MAY EVENTS

May 24- Leader’s Meeting 5:00 p.m. CDT/6:00 p.m. EDT; May 28- MPBC Annual Sunday School Day (morning)…..Rev. Stiggers & MPBC special guest at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Opelika, Al. Pastoral Anniversary of Rev. G. McCulloh & Family…2:00 p.m. CDT.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

Rev Gary L Dixon, Pastor will celebrate their Annual Women Day Program on Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. Guest Pastor is Rev Eddie Story and the Bethel #2 Missionary Baptist Church of Opelika, AL.

NEW HARMONY BAPTIST CHURCH

Revival services will be held June 6-8 at 7:00 p.m. nightly. Rev. Melvin Kelley, Jr. Pastor. Theme: “Revive us again” Psalm 85:6.

GREATER POPLAR SPRING BAPTIST CHURCH

Celebrates the 21st Anniversary for their Pastor & Family on Sunday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Jerone Fannin, Pastor. Rev. Melvin Owens and The Mt. Zion Baptist Church will be our guest. Everyone is welcome to come and help us uplift the name of Jesus.

ST. LUKE CME CHURCH AND EARLY STAR LODGE #395

Will sponsor free annual Spring for Jesus Community Festival on Saturday, June 3 on the church grounds (3400 County Rd 94 Oak Bowery Community) from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. A fun filled day for the whole family! For more info contact: Edward Cobb 334-524-1661; Billy Kirk 334-742-8013; Michael Cobb 334-559-2997 or M.C. Reeves 334-444-4519. See you there!!

PEACE AND GOODWILL BAPTIST CHURCH

Observes Auxiliaries Day on Sunday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Rev. James Core, Jr. Pastor. Special Guest: Rev. Jeffrey McCauley of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Smith Station, Al. Theme: Teamwork makes the dream work. Ecclesiastes 4:9-10. M.C.: Charlene Johnson (Choir President).

FRIENDSHIP MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH #I

Observes Men and Women’s Day on June 11 at 1:30 p.m. Our guests are Rev. L.B. Houston and the Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church of Roanoke, Al.. Rev. C. Reese, Jr. is Pastor and cordially invites each of you.

SWEET HOPE CME CHURCH

Men’s and Women’s Day program will be celebrated June 11 at 2:30 p.m. EST and 1:30 p.m. CST. Rev. Jimmy Carlisle, Pastor. Guest Church and Pastor: St. Mark CME Church and Rev. Winfred McCoy, Pastor from Smiths, Al. Everyone is cordially welcome.

MT. LOVELY BAPTIST CHURCH

Benefit Program for Benita Cox to be held Saturday, May 27 at 6:00 p.m. CST in Camp Hill, Al. Rev. Bernard Harris, Pastor. Everyone is welcome to come out and support this benefit.