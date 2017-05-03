Church Happenings 5-3-17

CHOSEN GENERATION WORSHIP CENTER

Teen and Young Adult Bible Study is held every Wednesday Night at 6:00 p.m. CST at Chosen Generation Worship Center Int’l in LaFayette, AL. Calling all Teens (ages 13-17) and Young Adults to be present. Practical life and biblical skills that will help with the crossover to better living in this present age and through Jesus Christ will be presented in this study. For there is life in Jesus Christ!!! Do join us – you will be blessed. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor. For more information contact Elder Katina Dunn @ 706-590-0493.

SARDIS BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Women Day Celebration will be held Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Minister Douglas Morgan, Pulpit Conductor. Theme: “Christian Women trusting God in troubling and uncertain times.” Matthew 11:26-30. Guest Speaker and Choir: Rev. Douglas Jones, New Harmony Baptist Church, Roanoke and Hopewell Baptist Church, Roanoke. Mistress of Ceremony: Sis. Faye Seroyer of Centerview Baptist Church, Camp Hill.

ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH

Pastor’s Aide Ministry sponsors Father/Daughter Dance to be held June 16 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. CST. at the Alfa Building in LaFayette. The dance is a fun filled event for daughters of all ages and their fathers or father figure to dance the night away. Cost is $15 per couple and $5 for each additional daughter. Tickets can be purchased through any Antioch Pastor’s Aide member. The attire is DRESSY! Refreshments, DJ and photographer provided. No refunds.

FREEMAN CHAPEL C.M.E. CHURCH

Family and Friends Day to be held Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Rev. Daniel Todd, Pastor. Guest Speaker: Rev. Horace Willis of Shady Grove C.M.E. Church in Salem, Al.

COUNTY LINE BAPTIST CHURCH

Celebrating the 3rd Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Rickey Cofield on Sunday, May 28. Guest Ministers & Church: 11:00 a.m. CST Rev. Rex Sails of Galilee Baptist Church in Gadsden, Al. 2:00 p.m. CST: Pastor William Phillips, Moderator of the Friendship Western Union Baptist District and Pastor of Zion Rest Baptist Church, Wedowee, Al. Theme: “Preach the Word” In the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with long suffering and doctrine.” 2 Timothy 4:2 KJV

Mt. Sellers Baptist Church

Celebrating our spiritual leader in his 29th Pastoral Anniversary honoring Rev. and Sis. Terry L. Magby, Sr. and Family on Sunday, May 7th, at 2:00 p.m. CST. Guest Speaker: Rev. Melvin Owens and The Mt. Zion Baptist Church Family Theme: Blessed Beyond Measures, Standing on the Promises of God Deuteronomy 28:1-6, 9 and10 Pulpit Conductor: Rev Walter Darden.

MT. LOVELY BAPTIST CHURCH

To observe it’s 23rd Pastoral Anniversary of Rev. & Sis. Bernard Harris on Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Dr. George McCulloh and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Opelika will be the special guest. Please come out and share this joyous occasion with us.

SWEET HOPE C.M.E. CHURCH

Gospel Singing Explosion to be held May 6 at 7:00 p.m.EST/6:00 p.m. CST. Rev. Jimmy Carlisle, Pastor. All groups, soloists, choirs are asked to sing three songs. Everyone is cordially welcome. M.C. is Rev. Jimmy Carlisle.

WHITE HALLBAPTIST CHURCH

Celebrates the 24th Pastoral Anniversary honoring Rev. Ed Vines and Family on Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Guest Speaker: Rev. David Core and the Community Baptist Church of Valley. Everyone is welcome to come and help us celebrate this joyous occassion.

OZIAS BAPTIST CHURCH

The Ozias Baptist Church Family cordially invites everyone to join us for our annual Spring Revival on Wed. May 10 thru Friday May 12 at 6:30 p.m. CST nightly. Guest Ministers: Wed.-Rev. Gary L. Dixon; Thurs.-Rev. Eddie L. Hunter and Fri.-Rev. Shawn Jones. Ozias is located at 13040 Dudleyville Rd in Dadeville. Rev. Vincent T. Ellison, Jr., Pastor and Assoc. Pastor is Rev. Nathan Bridges, Jr.

HOPEWELL BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Usher Day program to be held Sunday, May 7, at 11:00 a.m. where Rev Douglas Jones Sr is pastor. Guest Ushers are St. Paul Baptist Church.

MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Youth Day Service to be observed on Sunday, June 4 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Rev. Darrell Jordan, Pastor. Guest Minister: Rev. James Reese of Friendship #1 Baptist Church, LaFayette. Everyone has a cordial invitation to share in this celebration of our youth. Refreshments will be served.