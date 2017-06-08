Church Happening’s 6-7-17

PLEASANT GROVE AME CHURCH #1

Empowerment Bible Study Stewardship Conference will be held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT. Dial-in 712-775-7300 Meeting ID.: 118 452. At the scheduled date and time of the meeting, dial into the conference line. When prompted, enter the meeting ID followed by the pound key (#). Sponsored by Pleasant Grove AME Church, 1 Miller Road, Seale. Rev. Monique Summers, pastor.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

The pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Calvin Marshall will be teaching on WPCH 1310 on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month at 8:00 am CST.

Sunday School ~~~ 9:30 A.M. (CST)

Worship Service ~~~ 11:00 a.m. (CST). Everyone is welcome to join us for Sunday School and Worship Service each Sunday.

CHOSEN GENERATION WORSHIP CENTER

Teen and Young Adult Bible Study is held every Wednesday Night at 6:00 p.m. CST at Chosen Generation Worship Center Int’l in LaFayette, AL. Calling all Teens (ages 13-17) and Young Adults to be present. Practical life and biblical skills that will help with the crossover to better living in this present age and through Jesus Christ will be presented in this study. For there is life in Jesus Christ!!! Do join us – you will be blessed. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor. For more information contact Elder Katina Dunn @ 706-590-0493.

UPLIFTING YOUR FAITH MINISTRY

Located at 407 N. 13th Ave in Lanett. Bishop R.L. Darden-Overseer. Service every Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST. Free sack lunches every Tuesday & Thursday 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Blessed dollars given away to first 25 people attending Sunday service. For more info call 706-881-4226 or 706-881-4762.

PEACE AND GOODWILL BAPTIST CHURCH

Observes Auxiliaries Day on Sunday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Rev. James Core, Jr. Pastor. Special Guest: Rev. Jeffrey McCauley of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Smith Station, Al. Theme: Teamwork makes the dream work. Ecclesiastes 4:9-10. M.C.: Charlene Johnson (Choir President).

FRIENDSHIP MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH #I

Observes Men and Women’s Day on June 11 at 1:30 p.m. Our guests are Rev. L.B. Houston and the Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church of Roanoke, Al.. Rev. C. Reese, Jr. is Pastor and cordially invites each of you.

SWEET HOPE CME CHURCH

Men’s and Women’s Day program will be celebrated June 11 at 2:30 p.m. EST and 1:30 p.m. CST. Rev. Jimmy Carlisle, Pastor. Guest Church and Pastor: St. Mark CME Church and Rev. Winfred McCoy, Pastor from Smiths, Al. Everyone is cordially welcome.

BOWEN EAST DISTRICT YOUTH CONFERENCE

The Sixty-Fourth Bowen East District Youth Conference will convene June 7-9 at 9:00 a.m. EST at the B.E.D. Center. The Sunbeam Department (6 to 8 years of age) will meet all three days along with the Red Circle, Crusaders, and YWA Departments. Young people are to come dressed in their departmental colors. As usual, the Youth Conference promises to be informational, rewarding, and enjoyable. Included in the many activities are the biblical spelling bee, scripture contest, recognition of district graduates, directors and supervisors. Registration is $3.00 per messenger and $10.00 for church enrollment. Join us and be spiritually enlightened.

Chosen Generation Worship Center Int’l

In LaFayette, presents its “Man-Up Fellowship Service” Friday, June 16th, 2017 @ 6pm CST. Guest Speaker: Apostle Alvin Godfrey. Everyone is ​ invited to attend. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor. For more information please contact Asst. Pastor Katina Dunn @706-590-0493.

MT. PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH

June Events

June 7-9- Annual Youth Conference of the Bowen East District. June 11- MPBC Annual Women’s Day…”100 Plus Women in White”…Special Guest Speaker: Minister Linda Harris, Spring Lake Memorial Baptist Church, and Spring Lake, NC; 2 p.m. CST (Ladies don’t forget to see your Captain). June 12-16 BED Women’s Convention to be held at the Bowen East District Center. Time:TBD; June 18-Father’s Day; June 19-23 National Congress Convention; June 25-Annual Honors & Awards Day; June 27-29 MPBC Annual Vacation Bible School.

MT. PLEASANT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Men and Women’s Day to be held at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Five Points. Rev. James Wright, Sr. Pastor on Sunday, June 11 at 11:00 CST, Guest speaker Rev.William Russell and the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Wadley, Al. Everyone is welcome.

MT. PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH

You are cordially invited to attend Women’s Day celebration at the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, LaFayette on June 11 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Min. Linda Harris from Spring Lake Memorial Bapt. Church Spring Lake, NC will be the speaker. Morning message will be given by Min. Feretha Armstead of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Everyone is cordially invited. All ladies are asked to wear white.

POWELL CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Annual Father’s Day program to be held June 18 starting at 11:15 a.m. Rev. Terrence Holloway of LaFayette and a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church will be our speaker for this occasion. Rev. Randy B. Kelley is Pastor at Powell Chapel and he and the Powell Chapel family welcomes the public to come out and join us.

POWELL CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Please join us every Sunday for Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Church Services at 11:15 a.m. Rev. Randy B. Kelley is Pastor and we welcome the public to come out and join us. Looking for a church home we at Powell Chapel welcome you.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Observes Pastor’s Aide Day on Sunday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Rev. Calvin B. Marshall, Pastor. Guest Minister & Church: Rev. Nelson Fears Pleasant View Baptist Church, Salem, Al. Theme: Caring for your soul keeper! 1 Timothy 5:17-18. M.C.: Bro. Tracy Thomas.

ZION REST PASTOR’S ANNIVERSARY

The Zion Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1647 County Road 213, Wedowee will celebrate the 21st Pastoral Anniversary of the Reverend William and Georgia Ann Phillips on Sunday, June 18th. Guest minister for the 11:15 a.m.(CST) Morning Worship Service will be the Reverend Ronnie Jones of Mt. Carrie Missionary Baptist Church, Franklin, Georgia. The Special Guest for the 2:30 p.m.(CST) Anniversay Hour will be the Reverend Gary Dixon of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, LaFayette. Reverend Keefe Lane will serve as Pulpit Conductor.

THE BOWEN EAST DISTRICT LAYMEN

You are cordially invited to the annual cookout to be held at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, June 9 beginning at 12 p.m. EST. Looking forward to seeing you there.

FRIENDSHIP BAPTIST CHURCH #2

You are invited to join us for Vacation Bible School June 12-14 from 5-7 p.m. CST. Rev. Curtis Spidell, Pastor.

CENTERVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH

Church Festival to be held August 12 starting at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is invited. Fun, food and games. County Road 89 North in Camp Hill. Rev. J. Harrison, Pastor.