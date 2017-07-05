Church Happenings 7-5-17

MT. PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH

July Events

July 3-7, NE District Convention. July 9, MPBC Usher’s Anniversary (Morning). July 10-14, Pastor Stiggers in revival-Spring Lake Memorial Baptist Church, Spring Lake, NC. July 15-MPBC Choir special guest at Mt. Zion (LaFayette) 5:00 p.m. CST. July 16-Pastor Stiggers & MPBC Family special guest at Ozias Baptist Church; Pastoral Anniversary for Rev. Vincent Ellison & Family 2 p.m. CST. July 17- MPBC Choir special guest at White Hall Baptist Church 6:30 p.m. CST. July 18-20, BED Congress Christian Education.

NEW HARMONY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

3rd Anniversary Celebration of Pastor Douglas Jones, Sr. and Family on Sunday, July 9 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Guest Minister: Rev. Tramaine Solomon of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, Lineville, Al. We extend a cordial invitation to each of you as we celebrate our pastor’s anniversary.

GALILEE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Rev Rodney Jones will celebrate their Annual Combined Choir Day on July 9th at 2:00 P.M. We invite all choirs, groups, praise team dancers and soloists to come and help us lift up the name of Jesus. Our M.C. is Minister David Butler of Union #2 Baptist Church.

GREATER POPLAR SPRING BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Men’s and Women’s Day celebration to be held Sunday, July 9 at 1:30 p.m. CST. Rev. Jerone Fannin, Pastor. Guest Minister & Church: Rev. Justin Freeman and the New Canaan Baptist Church of Camp Hill. Everyone is welcome.

ST. JOHN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Everyone is invited to the Lark Heard Legacy Singing on Sunday, July 9 at 5:00 p.m. CST. The church is located on County Road 28 in LaFayette. This event is hosted by the White Hall Male Chorus.

FRIENDSHIP BAPTIST CHURCH #2

Annual Auxiliary’s Day to be held Sunday, July 9 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Rev. Curtis Spidell, Pastor. Guest Minister & Church: Rev. Jeffery Rosser Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church in Roanoke. Theme: Hear the word of God. Ezekiel 37:4. Mistress of Order: Sis. Veronica Young.

Choir Anniversary

The Mt. Zion Baptist Church, LaFayette, Rev. Melvin Owens pastor, would like to invite you to our Music Ministry annual day on Saturday, July 15, at 5:00 p.m. CST. Come and help us uplift the name of Jesus and help us celebrate our music ministry.

CHOSEN GENERATION WORSHIP CENTER

Presents it’s “Sweet 16th” Church Anniversay. July 7th-9th. Special Guest: Friday Night at 6:00 pm CST: Pastor Fredrick Stanley of Zion Rest Baptist Church Valley. Saturday is “Super 16 Fun Day!” at 10am-2pm CST on the grounds of Chosen Generation; Sunday Morning Climax with its Morning Celebration which will began at 11:00am CST. Everyone​ is ​invited to attend. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor. For more information please contact ​Asst. Pastor​ Katina Dunn @706-590-0493.

BOWEN EAST DISTRICT CENTER

The 73rd Annual Session of the Bowen East District Congress of Christian Education will be held at the Bowen East District Center on July 18-20. There will be eleven classes offered during the session. Morning Classes 8:45-11:15AM -Afternoon Classes 12:30-2:30 PM. The Bowen East District Congress of Christian Education is accredited by the Department of Christian Education Accreditation and Credentials Sunday School Publishing Board of the National Baptist Convention USA Inc. Some of the outstanding features of the congress are the Dean’s Keynote Address, President’s Annual Address, Featured Address of the Congress, Inspirational Sermons, Seminars, lectures, Youth Rally, and Inspirational Music. Mrs. Bettye J. Tyner is the President, Mrs. Phyllis Zachery-Stiggers is the Dean, and Rev. Michael Stiggers is the Moderator. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Dean Stiggers at 334-644-5641.

THE BOWEN EAST DISTRICT LAYMEN

Will meet at The Greater Poplar Springs Baptist Church of LaFayette where Rev. Fanning is the pastor, Friday July 7 at 6:00 p.m. CST. All laymen are invited to attend the meeting.

FREEMAN CHAPEL CHURCH

Pastor Appreciation program to be held July 9 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Rev. Daniel Todd, Pastor. Guest is Rev. Jimmy Carlisle of Sweet Hope Church in Cusseta.

PEACE AND GOODWILL BAPTIST CHURCH

Revival Services to be held July 12-14 at 6:30 p.m. nightly. Rev. James Core, Jr., Pastor. Guest Speakers: Wed. July 12, Rev. Corey Huguley; Thurs. July 13, Rev. Fredrick James; Friday July 14, Rev. Justin Freeman. Theme: Lord, Revive us again. Psalms 85:6.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Women Day and Homecoming Day to be held Sunday, July 16. Rev. Calvin B. Marshall, Pastor. Guest Minister: Rev. Eddie Hunter, Pastor of Miracle Baptist Church, Alex City. Theme: “Going to my Father’s House” Luke 15:8. Mistress of Order: Sister Peggy King.

SARDIS BAPTIST CHURCH

The 20th Annual Combined Choir Anniversary to be held July 16 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Pastor Michael Winston. Guest Choir: New Canaan Baptist Church Choir, Camp Hill. Theme: “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing.” Psalm 100: 1-2. Mistress of Ceremony: Sis. Shanteler Lloyd.

MT. OLIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Revival Services to be held July 25-27 at 7:00 p.m. nightly. Rev. Melvin Kelley, Jr. Pastor. Guest Speakers: Tuesday-Rev. Morris Lewis; Wed.-Rev. Eddie Marbury; Thurs.-Rev. Richard D. Jacobs. Theme: A Clean Heart Psalm 51:10.

PEACE AND GOODWILL BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Homecoming to be held Sunday, July 9 at 11:00 a.m. CST. Rev. James Core, Jr. Pastor. Theme: Let us go to the house of the Lord. Psalms 122:1. M.C.: Sis. Evelyn Kirk. All members are asked to pay $25.00. Refreshments will be served.

FRIENDSHIP BAPTIST CHURCH I

The Friendship Missionary Baptist Church No. I will begin Revival services July 11-12 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Rev. Robert Ray of Friendship Baptist Church No II will speak on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday Rev. Henry Cooper, pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church of Camp Hill. will be the speaker. Theme: “Rid yourselves of all the offenses you have committed, and get a new heart and a new spirit.” Ezekiel 18:31 (NIV) Everyone is invited. Rev. C. Reese-Pastor.

OZIAS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Everyone is invited to the First Anniversary for Rev. Vincent T. Ellison, Jr. & First Lady Janell Ellison on Sunday, July 16 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Guest Minister & Church: Rev. Michael T. Stiggers, Sr. and Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church. Theme: “Preach the Word” Master of Order: Dea. Henry Burton. Special Guest: All Pastors and First Ladies of Bowen East & Community Churches.