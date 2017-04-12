Church Happenings

MT. PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH

April Events:

April 12-14- MPBC Annual Spring Revival. Guest Pastor and Church Wed., Rev. Ed Vines and the White Hall, LaFayette; Thurs., Rev. David Core and the Community Baptist Church, Valley.; Friday, Rev. Lemore Johnson and Mt. Herman Baptist Church. April 15-MPBC Annual Easter Program and Egg Hunt at 1:00 p.m. CST. April 22-NE Special Effort Program. April 26-Leader’s Meeting at 5:00 p.m. CST. April 29-MPBC WDLC’17 (Women determined to live for Christ) annual conference, 10:00 a.m. CST. April 30-MPBC Annual Family and Friends Day; MPBC Annual Men’s Day (more information to come).

SWEET HOPE C.M.E. CHURCH

Will be celebrating Homecoming on Sunday, April 16 at 10:35 a.m. CST. Rev. Jimmy Carlisle, Pastor. Guest Speaker: Rev. Adolphus A. Elliott, Sr. Everyone is cordially welcome to come and worship with us. Spring Revival will be held April 17-19 at 6:30 p.m. CST nightly. April 17-Guest is Rev. Cornelius Reese, Jr.; April 18-Guest is Rev. Jimmy Thomas and April 19-Guest is Rev. Eunice Lyles. Everyone is welcome.

MT. CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Please join us for an Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show on Saturday April 29th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Gary L. Dixon, Pastor. Attire: Spring (No Jeans). This event will be held in MCBC Fellowship Hall. Ticket Prices are $25 and there will be limited seating. To purchase tickets, please see any member of the MCBC Women Missionary Society or Pastor Aide Committe. Tea & hors d’oeuvre will be served.

PEACE AND GOODWILL BAPTIST CHURCH

Revival Services to be held April 12-14 at 6:30 p.m. CST. Rev. James Core, Jr. Pastor. Giest Minister: Rev. Gary L. Dixon of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, LaFayette. Theme: “God’s Road Map to Heaven” Jesus said unto him, I am the way, the truth and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6. Mistress of Order: Wed.-Kimberly Oliver; Thurs.-Shaquita Flowers and Fri.-Sydney Floyd.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICES

The Friendship Missionary Baptist Church #I will observe Good Friday by presenting “The Seven Last Words From the Cross” on Friday, April 14 at 12:00 noon. Speakers are Minister James Reese, Rev. Robert Ray and Pastors Jimmy Thomas, Jimmy Carlisle, James Wright, Terry Magby and Melvin Owens. Lunch will be served. You are invited to be present. Rev. Cornelius Reese, Pastor.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Spring Revival to be held April 17-19 at 6:30 p.m. CST nightly. Rev. Calvin B. Marshall, Pastor. Theme: God always causes US to be Triumphant Matthew 5:6 Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness for they shall be filled.

WHITE HALL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Youth Revival to be held April 17-19 at 6:30 p.m. CST. Rev. Ed Vines, Pastor. Guest Minister: Pastor Rodney Jones of Galilee Baptist Church in Opelika. Everyone is invited.

GREATER PINE HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Sunday School Day to be held Sunday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. CST. Rev. Rodney Thomas, Sr., Pastor. Guest Speaker: Sis. Celelia Brooks member of Powell Chapel Methodist Church in LaFayette. Theme: Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. 2 Timothy 2:15. M.C.: Dea. John Blake.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

Sunrise Service will be held at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church #I on Easter Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m. Rev. Melvin Kelly of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church will be the speaker. Participating Churches are Macedonia (Buffalo), Friendship #I and Mt. Olive. Breakfast will be served. Everyone is invited. Rev. Darrell Jordan, Rev. Cornelius Reese, Rev. Melvin Kelly – participating pastors.



BOWEN EAST DISTRICT CENTER

Adult Ushers of Bowen East Distict will meet Saturday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m. EST at the Center, 1319 Magnolia Rd. in Lanett. Please…..bring registration for Northeast special effort. Important business, please be on time! Expecting a rep. from each of the 32 churches. Sis. Mary Bailey-Mitchell, Sis. Patricia Woody, Sis. Vivian Rhodes, Directors. Call 706-586-8234 for more info.



MT. OLIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Celebrates its 4th Pastoral Anniversary honoring Rev. & Sis. Melvin C. Kelley, Jr. on Sunday, April 23 at 2:00 p.m. Guest Minister: Rev. Terry L. Magby, Pastor of New Mt. Sellers Missionary Baptist Church, LaFayette. Theme: Double Honor 1 Tim 5:17. M.C.: Dea John Harris. The church is located in Waverly.



NEW CANAAN BAPTIST CHURCH

You are welcome to come and uplift the name of the Lord another year at New Canaan on Hwy 50 East in Camp Hill with the Faithful Few Gospel Singers Ministry on April 22 (4th Sat. Only) at 5:30 p.m. CST. Our Motto: It’s not about us but the praise we give our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Easter Sunday morning service will be at 11:30 EST/10:30 CST. Rev. Shandor Calloway, Pastor. Everyone is invited.

We will be honoring Men’s Day on April 23 during morning service. Rev. Dereco Danta Grimes will be bringing the morning message. Everyone is invited.

GREATER PINE HILL BAPTIST CHURCH

Church service will be held Sunday morning April 16 at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday school at 8:00 a.m. Rev. Rodney Thomas, Sr. Pastor.

FRIENDSHIP BAPTIST CHURCH #2

Easter Sunrise Service to be observed on Sunday, April 16 at 5:00 a.m. CST. Rev. Curtis Spidell, Pastor. Guest Minister: Rev. Walter Darden of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Lanett. Theme: “Today, Christ is risen from the dead!” Matthew 28:1-10, 16-20. Master of Order: Rev. Robert Ray.

SARDIS BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Women Day Celebration will be held Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Minister Douglas Morgan, Pulpit Conductor. Theme: “Christian Women trusting God in troubling and uncertain times.” Matthew 11:26-30. Guest Speaker and Choir: Rev. Douglas Jones, New Harmony Baptist Church, Roanoke and Hopewell Baptist Church, Roanoke. Mistress of Ceremony: Sis. Faye Seroyer of Centerview Baptist Church, Camp Hill.



Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Rev. Melvin Owens pastor, would like to invite you to our joint sunrise service on Sunday, April 16 at 6:00 a.m. CST. Rev. Calvin Marshall will bring the message. Come and help us uplift the name of Jesus. Resurrection Day Worship Service Sunday, April 16, at 9:00 a.m. CST. Rev. Melvin Owens will bring the message.