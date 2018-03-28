Church Happenings March 28, 2018

Happy Valley

Baptist Church

Presents a Walk with Jesus!!

March 16th 17th, 23rd, 24th, and 30th

Join us on a walk through the life of Jesus, where the scriptures come to life!

This unique experience is offered at no cost

Reservations are required.

Please call 706-590-1453 to schedule a time for your journey

Center Baptist Church

Ridge Grove Al. is having Spring Revival April 29-May 2 Times will be Sunday at 11am then Sunday thru Wednesday nightly at 6pm CST. Guest Preacher will be Robert “Bubba” Rhodes. Worship Leaders will be the Sheppards.

St. Luke AME Church

In the Name of Love Community Outreach Ministries:

Feeding Ministry, Tuesdays from 6 pm – 7 pm CST each week eat a free meal with us open to the public

Computer Lab, open Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 5 pm – 7 pm CST

Center View Baptist Church

Presents The Star Wonders Gospel Singers: A Night of Praise and Worship Featuring All Male Choirs and Groups on March 31, 2018 at 5pm CST. Everyone please come out and join us! Contact number 256-896-2974

Chosen Generation Worship Center

Int’l in Lafayette, AL will host it’s “New Church Worship Experience-A Youth and Young Adult Encounter.” March 28-29th at 6pm cst. For more information please contact Asst. Pastor Katina Dunn @706-590-0493. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Sr. Pastor

Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church

Come out and receive the Word of God at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church 22455 Veterans Memorial Parkway LaFayette, Al . We are located on highway 50 west up from Plainview Head start.This will be March 26-28, 2018 starting at 6:30 CST each night. Our Guest Pastor/ Minister are Monday night Pastor Jimmy Thomas from Mt. Zion Baptist Church Camp Hill, Al. Tuesday Night Pastor Jimmial Harrington from Centerview Baptist Church , Camp Hill, Al and Minister Terrance Holloway from Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, LaFayette, Al .We are sure God has something wonderful for you during these service. come and get your Blessing. Your seat is reserve for YOU God Bless.

Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church

Waverly Al Rev James core

Rock Spring Church

Easter Schedule for Rock Springs Baptist Church

2408 County Road 62, LaFayette, AL

6:00 am Sunrise Service

7:00 am Breakfast

9:00 am Sunday School

10:00 am Worship

All are welcome!

Peace and Good will Baptist Church

Waverly Al is having Revival Services April 11-13 2018, 6:30 nightly

Theme: All subject to God through Christ 1 Corinthians 15:28

April 22, at 11 am will have Pastor’s Aide Ministry Celebration theme: I will bless the Lord at all times. His praise shall continually be in my mouth. Psalm 43:1

Friendship Baptist Church No 1

Will observe Good Friday Services March 30th at 12:00 noon. Participants in the “Seven Last” words From the Cross are: Rev. George Rampey, Minister James Reese, Rev. Jimmy Thomas, Rev. Terry Magby, Rev Ricky Cofield, Rev. Gary Dixon, rev. Robert Ray, and Rev. Melvin Owens. Everyone is invited and lunch will be served. Rev. C Reese, Jr. – Pastor

Friendship Baptist Church No 2

Easter Sunrise Service at 5am cst Guest Minister Rev Jeffrey Rossser Theme Philipians 4:4-9 following there will be a youth Easter Program

New Mt Sellers Baptist Church

Come worship with us April 2 thru April 6, 2018 6:30 PM CST. Guest Minister Rev. Vincent Ellison, Pastor theme: Revive us O’Lord Psalm 85:6

April 8, 2018 2 PM CST Annual Ushers Day Guest Minister Rev. Rodney Jones Theme: “Blessed is the man that hearth me, watching daily at my fates, waiting at the post of my door” Proverbs 8:34

Mt Zion Baptist Church

Revival Service The Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Rev. Melvin Owens, pastor, will begin revival service on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 through Thursday, March 29, 2018 starting each night @ 6:30 pm CST. Rev. Tramaine Solomon will be the Guest evangelist. Everyone is welcome to worship with us. Thanks in Advance.

Easter ProgramA Special Resurrection Sunday Worship will be held at The Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Rev. Melvin Owens, pastor, on Sunday, April 1, 2018 @ 9:00 am CST. Join us as we celebrate a Risen Christ. Everyone is welcome to worship with us. Thanks in Advance.



Mt Calvary Baptist Church

4-7 Women Missionary Society are having a “In Door Flea Market” and BBQ Sale on Sat April 7, 2018 at 7am in the church fellowship hall.

4-28 Women Missionary Society Tea and Fashion Show at 2pm in church fellowship hall.

Sardis Baptist Church

144th Church Anniversary April 1, 2018 8am CST Theme So the Churches were stranded in the faith, and increased in number daily.” Acts 16:5 Master of Order: Deacon Willie Hughley

Sweet Hope CME Church

Spring Revival April 16-18 6:30 pm c.s.t. Guest Evangelist: Presiding Elder and Rev James Q Smith. Theme “After two days will He revive us: on the third day He will raise us up, and we shall live in his sight. Hosea 6:2