Church showers gifts on Hosanna Home residents

Mt.Calvary Baptist Church, Pastor Gary L Dixon made their 2nd annual trip to the Hosanna Home / Hope’s Inn in Lafayette Al on Wednesday night to deliver their Christmas gifts to the women and kids at the home. Hosanna Home/Hope’s Inn is a year long Christian faith based recovery program for Women and their children who struggle with life controlling issues.

MT. Calvary Baptist Church, Pastor Gary Dixon and church family enjoy being a blessing to the program each year, having all the residents at the home makes a wish list for christmas and the church family comes together and make their wish come true!!! Pamela Holloway, member at Mt Calvary states: Lord it is sooo worth it! To see the SMILES…TEARS AND LOVE IN SOMEONE ELSE’S HEART WHEN YOU BE A BLESSING TO OTHERS!!! I HAVE CRIED MY EYES OUT TONIGHT!!! JESUS IS THE REASON FOR THE SEASON!!!