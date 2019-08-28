Citizens can visit school classrooms

Beginning next month,

the Chambers County

School District will

provide unique opportunities

for local citizens to

witness first-hand their

public education system in

action. A series of special

Open House activities will

allow visitors direct access

to a classroom setting

while students are in the

process of learning.

“We wanted to create

a different type of

experience for anyone

interested in visiting one

of our classrooms during

instructional time,”

said Superintendent Dr.

Kelli Hodge. “In addition

to parents, we welcome

former students, Partners

In Education, business

and industry personnel,

or anyone else wishing to

participate.”

These community open

house events will be held

at different schools twice a

month, with the exception

of December due to holiday

schedules, between

9 and 10 a.m. in the time

zone where each school is

located. Scheduled sites

and dates include:

Eastside Elementary

School – Tuesday, September

24, at 9 a.m. CDT

LaFayette Lanier Elementary

School – Thursday,

September 26, at 9

a.m. EDT

J. P. Powell Middle

School – Wednesday, October

9, at 9 a.m. CDT

W. F. Burns Middle

School – Thursday, October

17, at 9 a.m. EDT

LaFayette High School

– Wednesday, November

13, at 9 a.m. CST

Valley High School –

Tuesday, November 19, at

9 a.m. EST

Chambers County

Career Technical Center –

Tuesday, December 3, at 9

a.m. CST

Five Points School

– Tuesday, January 14,

2020, at 9 a.m. CST

Bob Harding-Shawmut

Elementary School –

Wednesday, January 22, at

9 a.m. EST

Fairfax Elementary

School – Tuesday, February

11, at 9 a.m. EST

Huguley Elementary

School – Tuesday, February

25, at 9 a.m. EST

The week prior to

each scheduled activity,

information about the host

school will be distributed

through the local media.

“We encourage everyone

who possibly can to

take advantage of this extraordinary

opportunity,”

said Dr. Hodge. “We have

a great staff of educators

who work hard each day

to help our students learn

and grow in all aspects of

their daily lives.”

There is no limit on

the number of schools

individuals can visit. Participants

can either choose

a location closest to them

or attend activities at all of

the schools.

