Citizens can visit school classrooms

Top Stories
Beginning next month,
the Chambers County
School District will
provide unique opportunities
for local citizens to
witness first-hand their
public education system in
action. A series of special
Open House activities will
allow visitors direct access
to a classroom setting
while students are in the
process of learning.
“We wanted to create
a different type of
experience for anyone
interested in visiting one
of our classrooms during
instructional time,”
said Superintendent Dr.
Kelli Hodge. “In addition
to parents, we welcome
former students, Partners
In Education, business
and industry personnel,
or anyone else wishing to
participate.”
These community open
house events will be held
at different schools twice a
month, with the exception
of December due to holiday
schedules, between
9 and 10 a.m. in the time
zone where each school is
located. Scheduled sites
and dates include:
Eastside Elementary
School – Tuesday, September
24, at 9 a.m. CDT
LaFayette Lanier Elementary
School – Thursday,
September 26, at 9
a.m. EDT
J. P. Powell Middle
School – Wednesday, October
9, at 9 a.m. CDT
W. F. Burns Middle
School – Thursday, October
17, at 9 a.m. EDT
LaFayette High School
– Wednesday, November
13, at 9 a.m. CST
Valley High School –
Tuesday, November 19, at
9 a.m. EST
Chambers County
Career Technical Center –
Tuesday, December 3, at 9
a.m. CST
Five Points School
– Tuesday, January 14,
2020, at 9 a.m. CST
Bob Harding-Shawmut
Elementary School –
Wednesday, January 22, at
9 a.m. EST
Fairfax Elementary
School – Tuesday, February
11, at 9 a.m. EST
Huguley Elementary
School – Tuesday, February
25, at 9 a.m. EST
The week prior to
each scheduled activity,
information about the host
school will be distributed
through the local media.
“We encourage everyone
who possibly can to
take advantage of this extraordinary
opportunity,”
said Dr. Hodge. “We have
a great staff of educators
who work hard each day
to help our students learn
and grow in all aspects of
their daily lives.”
There is no limit on
the number of schools
individuals can visit. Participants
can either choose
a location closest to them
or attend activities at all of
the schools.

