Citizens Initiate Prayer Chains, Park & Pray for EAMC Workers

Jessie Moultrie a Nurse from Lafayette who is expecting her 4th child standing by a sign at EAMC

By Jody Stewart

Amongst the stress of the everyday news of the COVID-19 virus there is a ray of hope and happiness going on at East Alabama Medical Center.



Citizens from all around have found ways to support and show appreciation to all of those working the front lines at EAMC. People have been participating in prayer chains and Park & Pray, a movement ignited by social media, has drawn numerous community members to the hospital twice a day to pray for hospital staff and patients during shift changes.



Members of the community have also been leaving painted tiles and bricks outside the entrance of East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika to show support for the hospital staff that are working the front lines of the corona virus pandemic. “It’s been an amazing outpouring of love and support,” EAMC Chaplain Laura Eason said.



“It’s just been a building of every day there seems to be something new and different that somebody has done to show their appreciation,” EAMC Chaplain Laura Eason said. “I can’t describe how it’s made people feel. It’s made all the difference.”



Nurses from different departments could be seen this week gathered outside the EAMC building in front of windows holding signs of support for fellow nurses and patients inside the ICU unit.



Local Nurse Jessie Moultrie had this to say, “Last night I finished up my shift and for the first time in almost 2 weeks knew I was going to get to come home and have the next day off. You see… at the end of my work week last week the hospital decided we could better be if the hospital would go to 12 hour shifts, 7 on and 7 off. My 7 started the next day. We came into the unknown every day not knowing what the plan for the day would be, it changed daily in order to adapt to the ever-changing course of this virus as well as the need for more departments. There is no doubt we were tired… I missed my babies. BUT… it was AMAZING and absolutely uplifting to see everyone’s willingness to help wherever and whenever possible!”



“In the hospital you saw management working diligently and tirelessly to stay ahead of the game. You saw nurses and staff stepping up and doing a job that may not ‘be their job.’ What you didn’t see was bad attitudes or the lack of people trying.”



“The community has been nothing short of amazing. Churches and reps stepped up to feed us, the community left notes, and signs and painted bricks outside, people started prayer chains and even gathered last night and prayed from the parking deck!”