City begins demolishing nuisance properties

The city of LaFayette is

making good on its prom

–

ise to clean up dilapidated

properties in the city of

LaFayette. The city has

begun the demolition of

properties in the city that

have not been fixed up and

are in a state of decay and

an overall nuisance to the

city.

According to George

Green, Streets Superin-

tendent for the city of

LaFayette the city has de

–

molished three properties

across the city that have

been declared as nuisance

properties and the own

–

ers have failed to fix up.

The latest property was

demolished on Monday

on Martin Luther King

Jr. Drive near J.P. Powell

Middle School.

According to Green at

least one other property is

set for demolition and he

and his crews have also

prepped another property

in the city to be used for

a controlled burn and

training for the LaFayette

Fire Department during its

demolition.

In a council meeting

last month LaFayette lead

–

ers announced they would

hold public hearings be

–

fore each council meeting

and target ten properties

in the city that have been

identified by code enforce

–

ment as being in viola-

tion of the city code for

property.

LaFayette leaders have

held numerous public

hearings over the years

to try to get property

owners to fix up property

and clean up their yards.

Leaders have discussed

how they can get tougher

on property owners to get

them in compliance with

city code. The demoli

–

tion is a final step after

property owners have been

advised to fix up property

and address city leaders

about their plans to fix up

property in the city.

During a city coun-

cil meeting last month,

council gave extensions

to two property owners

in LaFayette who were

working on plans to fix

up their property. The city

notifies property owners

by mail and by tagging

the property with a notice

asking the property owner

to come to a city council

meeting and discuss the

state of the property.

No related posts.