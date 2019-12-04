City Council Discusses Privatizing Fire Department

City Council gathers around Mrs. Ford and Mrs. Cox as they proclaim American Legion Auxiliary Day.

By Shannon Hunter

After the December 2 City Council Meeting was called to order by Mayor Barry Moody and the invocation given by Police Chief Rampey, the roll call showed Council Members Neal McCurdy, Toney Thomas, Mike Ellis, Tammie Williams and Charlotte Blasingame present..



After approving the minutes of the November 18 meeting, the Mayor and Council recognized Mrs. Victoria Ford, District President of the American Legion Auxiliary, and Mrs. Louise Cox, who is believed to be the only living charter member of the local organization, which dates from 1974. Mrs. Ford told the Council that the organization is very active in spite of the small number of members, and made it known that new members were needed to continue support for members or our armed forces.The Mayor and Council proclaimed December 2, 2019 to be American Legion Auxiliary Centennial Day in the City of LaFayette.

A second Proclamation honored George and Janelle Crawford’s 50th Wedding Anniversary, designating December 20th as Mr. and Mrs George Crawford day. When asked if they had any comments, Mrs. Crawford said that it takes “A lot of patience, give and take”.



City Attorney “Mac” Tucker then presented a claim put forward by Mr. James Ross for damages to a tire due to a pothole and recommended that the claim be denied. The Council denied the claim.



Councilman Mike Ellis presented a recommendation for Chief of Fire and EMS, to replace Chief Cotney who resigned a few months ago., and Councilman Thomas expressed concern that the candidate, though extremely well qualified, was not certified in Alabama.



City Attorney Tucker explained to the Council that it would be risky to hire the applicant without being sure of his legal status. During the discussion, Councilwoman Williams asked about privatizing the Department, and the Council.



Attorney Tucker emphasized that the applicant was responsible for getting his certification, and Councilman Ellis said that the City of Valley had privatized its EMS Department about a year ago, and he had heard that it was working well. He also pointed out that LaFayette has had problems of manpower to fight a fire when two ambulances are out. After further discussion, the Council tabled the whole matter to consider the option of privatizing the Department



Councilman McCurdy, chairman of the Streets Committee, called a meeting of that Committee for 5:00, Wednesday, December 11.



Councilman Thomas announced that there would be a parade on December 23rd for the LaFayette Sports Youth 5 & 6 year old and 11 & 12 year old Youth football teams, who won League Championships this year. Lineup at the High School at noon, parade starts at 1:00 PM, going to J. P. Powell Middle School, where there will be hot dogs and giveaways. All are invited to attend, entrance is free.



Councilwoman Tammie Williams and Chief Rampey reminded everyone about the Human Trafficking Forum at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church on December 3rd at 5:30 PM. Councilwoman Blasingame thanked those who had done decorations around the City.



The Council voted unanimously to pay current bills totaling $274,579.40



Video available at www.lafayetteforcitizens.org