City of LaFayette putting up a new flag

Recently, the United States flag that flies constantly and proudly over the historic city cemetery in LaFayette was ripped from its ropes by high winds that passed through.



Unknowingly, the flag must have fallen to the ground. A board member of the historic cemetery found where someone had very patriotically come to the rescue of Old Glory.



The Cemetery Board stated, “We do not know who found the flag on the ground, but we owe them many thanks. Not only did they pick up the flag, but they folded it in a proper triangular fashion and tied it to the flag pole so that it would not be blown away and left it to be found by those who care for the grounds.”



George Green and the City of LaFayette showed up with a boom truck and workers to restore the United States flag to its high flying place above all those who lay at rest in the cemetery.



The LaFayette Cemetery board said, “ Thank you to the City of LaFayette for your help and thank you to the good citizens whoever you are. We take pride in our flag and pride in the people who respect and care for it.”