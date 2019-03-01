City Of LaFayette Special Run-Off Election (District B)

The City of LaFay-

ette will hold a Special

Run-Off Election for

the position of Coun-

cilmember (District B)

on Tuesday, March 26,

2019. The purpose of this

article is to provide the

people of LaFayette with

some information on the

procedures to be followed

during this election to as-

sist the people in voting.

On March 26, 2019 the

polls will be open in the

Council Chambers of City

Hall from 7am until 7pm

central standard time to

allow people to cast votes.

If you are a qualified

voter of LaFayette hav-

ing resided in District B

since at least February 24,

2019, you are eligible to

vote. Since in this Special

Run-Off Election you will

be voting for the position

of City Councilmember

District B only, on Elec-

tion Day voters will go to

the table beginning with

the first letter of their Last

Name. There will be two

tables set up. Table one

will contain all last names

beginning with letters

A-M. Table two will con-

tain all last names begin-

ning with letters N-Z.

Earlier it was men-

tioned that since this is a

City election, only voters

in LaFayette are eligible

to vote. A list of qualified

voters will be published

in the March 6th, March

13th, and March 20th

editions of the LaFayette

SUN. A copy of the list

of qualified voters will

also be posted on bulletin

boards at City Hall, the

LaFayette Public Library,

and at the Chambers

County Courthouse. If

you are a resident of Dis-

trict B, at least 18 years

old, and a registered voter

in the City of LaFayette,

then your name should

be on that list. IF YOU

THINK YOU ARE A

REGISTERED VOTER

IN LAFAYETTE RE-

SIDING IN DISTRICT

B BUT YOUR NAME

IS NOT ON THE LIST,

PLEASE CONTACT

CITY CLERK LOUIS T.

DAVIDSON AT 334-864-

7181. For those that have

moved, you need to re-

identify yourself to bring

your voter registration

up to date. The process

to re-identify is easy:

you will need to visit the

Chambers County Board

of Registrars and you will

be asked to fill out a short

update form. That is all

there is to it. The Board of

Registrars is located in the

County Office Building,

18 Alabama Avenue East,

in LaFayette and the hours

are 8:00 am to 4:30pm

central standard time.

On Election Day, if a

person’s name cannot be

found on the LaFayette

District B voters list,

and cannot be found by

contacting the Board

of Registrars, then the

person will be asked to

vote a provisional ballot.

City Of LaFayette

Special Run-Off

Election (District B)

The provisional ballot is

similar to a regular ballot,

but the provisional ballot

will not be counted by ma-

chine. After the polls close

the provisional ballots are

kept in a sealed container

at City Hall while the af-

fidavits of the provisional

voters are taken to the

Board of Registrars. The

Board of Registrars will

use that week between

the election date (March

26th) and the date the

Council canvasses the

election results (April 2nd)

to review the affidavits of

the provisional voters and

make a determination of

eligibility. A report will

be made to the Council

prior to the canvassing

meeting on Tuesday, April

2, 2019 at 12:00 Noon,

in the Council Chambers

of City Hall, 50 Alabama

Avenue West, LaFayette,

AL 36862. If the Board

determines the provi-

sional vote was cast by an

eligible voter, the Council

will count the vote. If the

person is not shown to be

an eligible voter, the vote

is not counted.

Everyone needs to be

aware that all voters will

be expected to show photo

identification to the poll

workers before being al-

lowed to vote. There are

many forms of acceptable

photo identification. A

complete list is available at

City Hall. The most com-

mon form of identification

is a current driver license;

other forms of ID include

a valid Alabama nondriver

identification card, a valid

Alabama photo voter iden-

tification card, and a valid

US passport.

In some instances

people may want to vote,

but will be out of town

on Election Day. Those

people may still vote by

casting an absentee ballot.

This process begins with

the voter applying for an

absentee ballot on a pre-

scribed application form.

The blank application form

can be given to anyone.

A completed application

for an absentee ballot

may only be returned in

person by the applicant, or

through the mail. Only one

absentee ballot application

is allowed per envelope.

Multiple absentee ballot

applications per envelope

will not be accepted and

will be returned to the

sender. Absentee ballot ap-

plications will be accepted

until 5pm Thursday, March

21, 2019. Similar to voters

at the polls, proper identi-

fication will be required of

all absentee voters.

The purpose of this

article is to assist those

individuals wanting to

vote in the LaFayette

Special Run-Off Election

(District B) on March 26,

2019. Through following

the appropriate procedures

contained in this article,

everyone should be able to

quickly and conveniently

cast their vote on March

26, 2019.

