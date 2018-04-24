City of Valley Police Log

Police Reports for April

24, 2018:

– Report of a Verbal

Harassment in the 1200

block of 30th Street

– Report of a Unauthorized

Use of a Motor Vehicle in

the 1200 bock of Newton

Road

– Report of a Duty to Give

Information and Render

Aid in the 500 block of

US Highway 29

Jamie Ray Smith, 39

of Valley, charged with

Obstructing Governmental

Operations

Shannon Edward Hand,

48 of Lanett, charged with

Bail Jumping 2nd (Failure

to Pay-Theft of Property

3rd)

Police Reports for April

23, 2018:

– Report of a Disorderly

Conduct in the 3200 block

of 20th Avenue

– Report of a Theft of

Property 4th in the 2900

block of 20th Avenue

– Report of a Theft of

Property 1st in the 4100

block of 19th Avenue

– Report of a Theft of

Property 4th in the 300

block of Sydney Street

– Report of a Theft of

Property 1st in the 5200

block of 19th Avenue

– Report of a Arson 2nd

in the 2200 block of 32nd

Place

Alexander Isaiah Combs,

20 of Lanett, charged with

Bail Jumping 2nd (Failure

to Appear- Theft of Prop-

erty 4th)

Mareio Rashad Florence,

32 of Valley, charged

with two counts of Bail

Jumping 2nd (Failure

to Pay-Harassing Com-

munications and Failure

to Pay-Driving Under the

Influence)

Mary Kate Toney, 21 of

Lagrange, charged with

Fugitive From Justice

(Sale of Methamphet-

amine)

Barron Clinton Anderson,

30 of Lafayette, charged

with Unlawful Breaking

and Entering of a Motor

Vehicle

Police Reports for April

20, 2018:

– Report of a Harass-

ing Communications in

the 1200 block of Sydney

Street

– Report of a Fraudulent

Use of a Credit/Debit Card

in the 3500 block of 20th

Avenue

– Report of a Domestic

Violence 3rd (Harassment

and Criminal Mischief

3rd) in the 2000 block of

29th Boulevard

Stacey Rodney Bradley,

29 of Valley, charged with

Using False Identity to

Obstruct Justice