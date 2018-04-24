City of Valley Police Log

00
Police Reports for April
24, 2018:
– Report of a Verbal
Harassment in the 1200
block of 30th Street
– Report of a Unauthorized
Use of a Motor Vehicle in
the 1200 bock of Newton
Road
– Report of a Duty to Give
Information and Render
Aid in the 500 block of
US Highway 29
Jamie Ray Smith, 39
of Valley, charged with
Obstructing Governmental
Operations
Shannon Edward Hand,
48 of Lanett, charged with
Bail Jumping 2nd (Failure
to Pay-Theft of Property
3rd)
Police Reports for April
23, 2018:
– Report of a Disorderly
Conduct in the 3200 block
of 20th Avenue
– Report of a Theft of
Property 4th in the 2900
block of 20th Avenue
– Report of a Theft of
Property 1st in the 4100
block of 19th Avenue
– Report of a Theft of
Property 4th in the 300
block of Sydney Street
– Report of a Theft of
Property 1st in the 5200
block of 19th Avenue
– Report of a Arson 2nd
in the 2200 block of 32nd
Place
Alexander Isaiah Combs,
20 of Lanett, charged with
Bail Jumping 2nd (Failure
to Appear- Theft of Prop-
erty 4th)
Mareio Rashad Florence,
32 of Valley, charged
with two counts of Bail
Jumping 2nd (Failure
to Pay-Harassing Com-
munications and Failure
to Pay-Driving Under the
Influence)
Mary Kate Toney, 21 of
Lagrange, charged with
Fugitive From Justice
(Sale of Methamphet-
amine)
Barron Clinton Anderson,
30 of Lafayette, charged
with Unlawful Breaking
and Entering of a Motor
Vehicle
Police Reports for April
20, 2018:
– Report of a Harass-
ing Communications in
the 1200 block of Sydney
Street
– Report of a Fraudulent
Use of a Credit/Debit Card
in the 3500 block of 20th
Avenue
– Report of a Domestic
Violence 3rd (Harassment
and Criminal Mischief
3rd) in the 2000 block of
29th Boulevard
Stacey Rodney Bradley,
29 of Valley, charged with
Using False Identity to
Obstruct Justice