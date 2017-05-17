City proclaims May 27 “Whitlow Day”

By Alton Mitchell

While college and high school graduations are happening across the region, sports such as college football are on the back of the minds of many. However, on Monday the LaFayette city council took a step that will bring a preview of college football to the LaFayette area later this month. LaFayette High School’s own three-star athlete Jatarvious Whitlow will receive his own day later this month and the LaFayette city council delivered a proclamation on Monday to set that date in stone.

The LaFayette city council delivered a proclamation on Monday evening to proclaim May 27th, 2017 as Jatarvious Whitlow Day in LaFayette. Before the proclamation was delivered and approved an uproar of War Eagle elevated from council members. Whitlow, a LaFayette High School senior has committed to Auburn University where he will play football.

Whitlow who many locally know as “Boobee” is a versatile athlete who played in a variety of sports at LaFayette High. He is best known for his efforts as LaFayette High’s quarterback, but in 2015 he also led the Bulldogs to 2A basketball title. Whitlow is also known for his elevated talents in track in field.

The 6’ 205-pound Whitlow was very humble on Monday as he was presented with the proclamation by Mayor Moody and members of the city council. “Thank you all, this is truly a blessing,” explained Whitlow humbly while addressing council members.

Whitlow may be humble in person, but his talents in the field of athletics made him one of the most sought after recruits in the state of Alabama. Whitlow completed 94 of 162 passes for a total of 2,292 yards resulting in 29 touchdowns in his senior year alone. In addition Whitlow racked up 2,147 rushing yards to lead LaFayette to its first undefeated regular season in the school’s history.

After declining offers from schools such as Troy, UAB, Tulane, and Georgia Southern Whitlow opted to stay close to home and take his talents to one of the top schools in the SEC, arguably one of the toughest conferences in college football. This fall Whitlow will make the transition from a LaFayette Bulldog to an Auburn Tiger. At Auburn Whitlow will play the position of wide receiver. Whitlow played as a receiver at LaFayette High school during his early years of high school.

Mayor Moody explained to Whitlow that the city council and people of LaFayette have high hopes and expectations for him as he moves on and wished him the best of wishes in his future endeavors.