City targets four more nuisance properties

The LaFayette City
Council continues its ef-
forts to beautify the city
and get neglectful prop-
erty owners to cleanup
their property across the
city. Over the past week
the cleanup efforts of
property across LaFay-
ette targeted four more
properties across the city
and one property owner
got the message before
city council could vote on
action to get the property
owner in compliance with
the city ordinance.
Sgt. Lockhart
of the LaFayette Police
Department was on hand
at the regularly sched-
uled city council meeting
on September 24, 2018.
Prior to the meeting a
public hearing was held at
City Hall to address four
properties that were in
question of being in viola-
tion of city ordinance 367,
the over
grown property
ordinance.
During the public hear-
ing Sgt. Lockhart gave
updates on each of the
properties in question.
The first property was
located in District C of the
city. The first property city
council members were
updated on was located at
313 3rd Place S.W. The
property was owned by
Nannie Louise & Edward
Abner. Sgt. Lockhart testi-
fied that he had observed
overgrown grass and
weeds on the property.
Sgt. Lockhart noted
that he had attempted
to contact the property
owner first by mailing a
card to the address on file
for the property owner,
then by placing a notice
on the property, but had
not heard back from the
property owners. The
property had been brought
up to members of the city council as a possible
nuisance by a concerned
resident at a previous
meeting.
The second prop-
erty was also located in
District C of the city. The
property which belong to
Nannie Louise Bowen is
located at 109 3rd Place
S.W. and had similar
complaints as the previ-
ous with overgrown grass
and weeds. Sgt. Lockhart
noted that he had at-
tempted similar contact
methods with the property
owner on file with the tax
office but had not received
any communication back
prior to coming to the city
council meeting.
The next property in
question was located in
District A of the city and
belong to Robert Gardner.
Mr. Gardners property
which was cited for suf-
fering from overgrown
weeds and grass is located
on Alabama Avenue East.
Prior to the September 24,
2018 meeting Sgt. Lock-
hart told council members
that he had checked on
the property and saw no
update to the complaints
and had not heard any
correspondences from the
property owner.
The final property
on the list of possible
nuisance properties was
located in District A at
the address of 1st Street
S.E. and belong to Mr.
Dewayne Hill. As Sgt.
Lockhart testified before
council members he noted
that he had heard back
from Mr. Hill after a card
was mailed to the owner
and prior to arriving the
public hearing he had
checked on the property
and it had been cleaned
up.
During the September
24, 2018 meeting none of
the property owners were
on hand at the meeting.
Council members were unable to take any ac-
tion during the meeting
because there were not
enough council members
on hand to vote. Only
Mayor Barry Moody,
Toney Thomas, and Mi-
chael Ellis were present
at the meeting. A special
meeting was called for
Thursday September 27,
2018 at noon and dur-
ing that meeting council
members were able to vote
on the properties.
Council members de-
clared three of the proper-
ties as nuisances with the
exception of the property
belonging to Dewayne
Hill which police testified
was cleaned up prior to
the public hearing. The
three properties that were
declared as nuisances are
now subject to city crews
coming in and cleaning
up the property at the
owner’s expense.
LaFayette city council
has targeted numerous
properties across the
city and declared them
as nuisances during the
past months as weeds and
high grass have over-
taken several residences
across the city. Concerns
by citizens have forced
residents to voice safety
concerns over wildlife
such as snakes and coy-
otes inhabiting overgrown
properties and creating
threats for residents. Prior
to nearly every city coun-
cil meeting this summer,
LaFayette city councilors
have been forced to ad-
dress properties in viola-
tion of the city ordinance
relating to overgrown
vegetation on residences
in the city limits.
The LaFayette City