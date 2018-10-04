City targets four more nuisance properties

The LaFayette City

Council continues its ef-

forts to beautify the city

and get neglectful prop-

erty owners to cleanup

their property across the

city. Over the past week

the cleanup efforts of

property across LaFay-

ette targeted four more

properties across the city

and one property owner

got the message before

city council could vote on

action to get the property

owner in compliance with

the city ordinance.

Sgt. Lockhart

of the LaFayette Police

Department was on hand

at the regularly sched-

uled city council meeting

on September 24, 2018.

Prior to the meeting a

public hearing was held at

City Hall to address four

properties that were in

question of being in viola-

tion of city ordinance 367,

the over

grown property

ordinance.

During the public hear-

ing Sgt. Lockhart gave

updates on each of the

properties in question.

The first property was

located in District C of the

city. The first property city

council members were

updated on was located at

313 3rd Place S.W. The

property was owned by

Nannie Louise & Edward

Abner. Sgt. Lockhart testi-

fied that he had observed

overgrown grass and

weeds on the property.

Sgt. Lockhart noted

that he had attempted

to contact the property

owner first by mailing a

card to the address on file

for the property owner,

then by placing a notice

on the property, but had

not heard back from the

property owners. The

property had been brought

up to members of the city council as a possible

nuisance by a concerned

resident at a previous

meeting.

The second prop-

erty was also located in

District C of the city. The

property which belong to

Nannie Louise Bowen is

located at 109 3rd Place

S.W. and had similar

complaints as the previ-

ous with overgrown grass

and weeds. Sgt. Lockhart

noted that he had at-

tempted similar contact

methods with the property

owner on file with the tax

office but had not received

any communication back

prior to coming to the city

council meeting.

The next property in

question was located in

District A of the city and

belong to Robert Gardner.

Mr. Gardners property

which was cited for suf-

fering from overgrown

weeds and grass is located

on Alabama Avenue East.

Prior to the September 24,

2018 meeting Sgt. Lock-

hart told council members

that he had checked on

the property and saw no

update to the complaints

and had not heard any

correspondences from the

property owner.

The final property

on the list of possible

nuisance properties was

located in District A at

the address of 1st Street

S.E. and belong to Mr.

Dewayne Hill. As Sgt.

Lockhart testified before

council members he noted

that he had heard back

from Mr. Hill after a card

was mailed to the owner

and prior to arriving the

public hearing he had

checked on the property

and it had been cleaned

up.

During the September

24, 2018 meeting none of

the property owners were

on hand at the meeting.

Council members were unable to take any ac-

tion during the meeting

because there were not

enough council members

on hand to vote. Only

Mayor Barry Moody,

Toney Thomas, and Mi-

chael Ellis were present

at the meeting. A special

meeting was called for

Thursday September 27,

2018 at noon and dur-

ing that meeting council

members were able to vote

on the properties.

Council members de-

clared three of the proper-

ties as nuisances with the

exception of the property

belonging to Dewayne

Hill which police testified

was cleaned up prior to

the public hearing. The

three properties that were

declared as nuisances are

now subject to city crews

coming in and cleaning

up the property at the

owner’s expense.

LaFayette city council

has targeted numerous

properties across the

city and declared them

as nuisances during the

past months as weeds and

high grass have over-

taken several residences

across the city. Concerns

by citizens have forced

residents to voice safety

concerns over wildlife

such as snakes and coy-

otes inhabiting overgrown

properties and creating

threats for residents. Prior

to nearly every city coun-

cil meeting this summer,

LaFayette city councilors

have been forced to ad-

dress properties in viola-

tion of the city ordinance

relating to overgrown

vegetation on residences

in the city limits.