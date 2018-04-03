Home Local Classic cars to highlight LaFayette Day
Classic cars to highlight LaFayette Day
An exhibit of vintage and classic vehicles as well as hot rod vehicles, antiques tractors and motorcycles will be on display at the annual LaFayette Day for Valley Haven School, Saturday, April 14th. The event will be held around the courthouse square in LaFayette.

The classic car show in LaFayette is always something to look forward to.

LaFayette Day for the Valley Haven starts at 8:00 a.m. CDT and continues until 3 p.m. The Car Show will be from 9:00 until 1:00 p.m. CDT. In addition to the car show, there will be arts and crafts, kids rides and games, fun, food, bar-b-que, a Fireman’s Competition, musical entertainment, and many other activities. Bring your lawn chair and plan to spend the day enjoying the food and entertainment.
There will also be a motorcycle ride on April 14th leaving from Langley Buick-GMC parking lot next to Greene’s Super Drug in Lanett and ending at LaFayette Day. The ride will start at 9:30 CDT.

Everyone is encouraged to join the LaFayette Day for Valley Haven on April 14th.

Other Hike/Bike/Run events include the Valley Haven’s Auction, April 27th at the Valley Community Center. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. CDT and the Auction will start at 4:30 p.m. CDT. Food will be available. The Bowling Tournament will be Tuesday, May 1st and Bingo will be on Thursday, May 3rd at Valley Bowl at 5:30 p.m. CDT. Hike/Bike/Run at Valley Haven will be on Saturday May 5th.

For more information, call Valley Haven School at 756-7801 or 334-756-7801.

