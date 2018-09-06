Classified
Help wanted
Full-Time LPN 3rd shift
and CAN 2nd and 3rd
shifts positions available.
Full time house keeping
Supervisor position
available. LTC experience
preferred. Competitive
pay based on years of
experience with benefit
package.
Please contact Kay
Rombokas,
RN,
DON
LaFayette Nursing Home,
LLC at 334-864-9371
8/3-
9/12
H
elp
wanted
Position open for an ex
–
perienced feller buncher
operator. this is a full-time
position with competitive
pay. For more informa
–
tion, contact Potts Log-
ging, Inc., at (334) 864-
7675.
TFN
FOR S
ale
1 bath 3 bed home with 27
acres and more for sale in
Ridge
Grove Area 334-
276-0747.
9/5
H
elp
wanted
–
d
RIV
e
RS
FLEET OWNERS! 25-
40+ Trucks? We supply
trailers. You supply trucks
and drivers. Power Only
application. Huntsville
area. We have the work!
Call Steve at 1-219-427-
4131
M
ed
IC
al
A
PLACE For Mom
has helped over a million
families find senior living.
Our trusted, local advisors
help find solutions to your
unique needs at no cost to
you. Call 1-855-398-9908.
S
e
RVIC
e
S
W
