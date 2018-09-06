Help wanted

Full-Time LPN 3rd shift

and CAN 2nd and 3rd

shifts positions available.

Full time house keeping

Supervisor position

available. LTC experience

preferred. Competitive

pay based on years of

experience with benefit

package.

Please contact Kay

Rombokas,

RN,

DON

LaFayette Nursing Home,

LLC at 334-864-9371

8/3-

9/12

H

elp

wanted

Position open for an ex

–

perienced feller buncher

operator. this is a full-time

position with competitive

pay. For more informa

–

tion, contact Potts Log-

ging, Inc., at (334) 864-

7675.

TFN

FOR S

ale

1 bath 3 bed home with 27

acres and more for sale in

Ridge

Grove Area 334-

276-0747.

9/5

H

elp

wanted

–

d

RIV

e

RS

FLEET OWNERS! 25-

40+ Trucks? We supply

trailers. You supply trucks

and drivers. Power Only

application. Huntsville

area. We have the work!

Call Steve at 1-219-427-

4131

M

ed

IC

al

A

PLACE For Mom

has helped over a million

families find senior living.

Our trusted, local advisors

help find solutions to your

unique needs at no cost to

you. Call 1-855-398-9908.

S

e

RVIC

e

S

W

ANT YOUR ad to be

seen in 120 newspapers

statewide? Place your ad in

our Classified Network for

just $210 per week! Make

one call to this newspaper (a

participating ALA-SCAN

member) or call 1-800-264-

7043 to find out how easy it

is to advertise statewide!