Clay and Turkey shoot is Chambers fundraiser

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy 3rd annual sporting clay and turkey shoot is scheduled for May 6, 2017, with registration beginning at 7:30 am cst at the Oaks Gun Club in LaFayette. The shoot, in addition to being a large fundraiser for the school, is promised to provide a day of fun and excitement for all participating. Cash awards will be given for the individual adult and youth shooters exhibiting the highest scores.

A plaque will also be given for the top scoring team. Participants can register as individuals or be part of a four man team. Lunch will be available for purchase on site. All net proceeds will benefit the Chambers Academy General Fund. Past event proceeds have been used to upgrade the school’s technology as well as providing teacher bonuses. For more information on this exciting event please contact Chambers Academy at 334-864-9852 or shoot organizer, Josh Phillips, at 334-497-4779.