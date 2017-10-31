Clean sweep Pesticide Clean Days announced

An Agricultural Pesticide Clean Day is currently being planned for safe and environmentally sound disposal. The event is slated to take place Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 in Belle Mina (Limestone County) and Thursday, November 16th, 2017, in Headland (Henry County). This event will allow Farmers, Pesticide Applicators, Pesticide Dealers, Pest Control Operators, and Nurseryman to take unwanted pesticides (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, etc.) that have lost registration or are otherwise not needed or not useable to a collection site for proper disposal. This disposal will be conducted by an independent contractor and will not threaten the environment. You will not be charged for the disposal and there will be no questions about why you have the material.

To participate in this one-time event you must fill out the Registration Form available at your Chambers County Extension Office. Acceptable products for collection include both known and unidentifiable pesticide waste, such as insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and other products such as defoliants, adjuvants and growth retardants. Products NOT acceptable for collection include, but are not limited to the following: explosives or ordinance materials, compressed gas cylinders, petroleum products (motor oil), paints, tires, medical waste, radioactive materials, dioxin precursors or seeds.

We want you to participate. Please fill out the Registration Form and return it to the Chambers County Extension Office no later than Tuesday, November 7, 2017 (if Overpack material is needed) or Monday, November 13, 2017 (if NO Overpack is required). Overpack materials are for containers that are leaking or are questionable as to whether they can be safely transported without spill to the collection site. Overpack materials will be provided at no cost.

You will be contacted and provided all collection details once your Registration/Inventory Form is received. Therefore, it is very important that the Form is completely filled out and adequate contact information is provided. If you have any questions, please contact the Chambers County Extension Office at (334) 864-9373 or the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries at (334) 240-7236. This program is made possible as a joint effort by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M and Auburn University), is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome!