Home News Clinic downsizes before opening
News
Top Stories
0

Clinic downsizes before opening

0
0

Clinic downsizes before opening

Classifieds 3-29-17

A1 Homicide Victim
now playing

Family reflects on life of LaFayette homicide victim

Two die in Opelika gunfire

Lanett man critical after shooting

A2 Kirkwood
now playing

Kirkwood awarded 50 year pin

A2 Dogwood
now playing

Millennials and Dogwoods

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

I’ve been a fool, how about you?

jody fuller
now playing

Tailgate Memories

Paul Richardson
now playing

Big rigs a-rolling

8 home improvements you should never DIY

By Alton Mitchell

A popular old saying says that time waits for no man and that should also say for no business as well. A tight time constraint has officials with the new medical facility planned for LaFayette downsizing their plans for the clinic just a bit.

On Monday evening the LaFayette City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution that would allow council members to enter into a lease agreement with Quality of Life for a term of one year to lease out the city owned medical building on Highway 50.

There were initially plans in place to bring in several services at the facility to include medical, dental, and counseling services. At the meeting LaFayette City Attorney Joseph “Mac” Tucker explained that the project has tight time restrictions under it due to the grant that was given for the project.

Under a revised plan at this time Quality of Life will rent out a single wing of the office and use it as a medical practice. They will still be doing repairs to the common area of the building as well. The tight time constraints also mean that construction should begin soon. LaFayette Street Superintendent George Green will be at the worksite to ensure that building codes are met and quality materials are used.

No word on the date when the new facility should be open or start accepting patients. There was also no indication that Quality of Life would not still bring other areas of care to LaFayette in the future such as dental or mental health services.

Related posts:

  1. Details emerge about new clinic
  2. Low cost Medical facility hopes to call LaFayette home
  3. HHS grant to help LaFayette with possible new health center
  4. Solar facility to employ up to 300
slandon
Related Posts
A1 Homicide Victim

Family reflects on life of LaFayette homicide victim

slandon 0

Two die in Opelika gunfire

slandon 0

Lanett man critical after shooting

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun

Share this video