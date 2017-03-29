Clinic downsizes before opening

By Alton Mitchell

A popular old saying says that time waits for no man and that should also say for no business as well. A tight time constraint has officials with the new medical facility planned for LaFayette downsizing their plans for the clinic just a bit.

On Monday evening the LaFayette City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution that would allow council members to enter into a lease agreement with Quality of Life for a term of one year to lease out the city owned medical building on Highway 50.

There were initially plans in place to bring in several services at the facility to include medical, dental, and counseling services. At the meeting LaFayette City Attorney Joseph “Mac” Tucker explained that the project has tight time restrictions under it due to the grant that was given for the project.

Under a revised plan at this time Quality of Life will rent out a single wing of the office and use it as a medical practice. They will still be doing repairs to the common area of the building as well. The tight time constraints also mean that construction should begin soon. LaFayette Street Superintendent George Green will be at the worksite to ensure that building codes are met and quality materials are used.

No word on the date when the new facility should be open or start accepting patients. There was also no indication that Quality of Life would not still bring other areas of care to LaFayette in the future such as dental or mental health services.