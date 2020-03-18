Closures, cancellations dominate local landscape

Farmers and Merchants Bank closed lobbies to protect employees and citizens but is keeping their drive-through and loan services available.

The Dollar General store designated 8 AM to 9 AM as the golden hour for the elderly to shop at the local store and asked that the general public oblige.

County schools are closed until April 6 but they are still making plans to serve lunches to students in need.

By Jody Stewart

Amid this unprecedented time authorities all the way up from President Donald Trump down to our local Chambers County mayors are saying do not panic, but practice good hygiene and social distancing. The coronavirus is a pandemic situation, which is dominating the news across the globe with updates and news releases, which seem to be coming in hourly.



A pandemic is a global outbreak of a disease. Pandemics happen when a new virus emerges and infects people and spreads between people quickly. Because there is little to no pre-existing immunity against the new virus, it spreads worldwide.



With a national and state health emergency declared, local businesses and city officials are now taking measures to protect their employees as well as the public from exposure to the coronavirus. Here are some of the announcements and changes happening in Chambers County.



LaFayette Mayor Barry Moody has stated, “ I want the citizens of LaFayette to take the threat of Covid-19 (the Coronavirus) very seriously. Each day, as a city, we face new developments and are taking proactive steps for the safety of all citizens and the surrounding communities we serve.”



Mayor Moody has asked all department heads to monitor the health of themselves and their employees and lastly to avoid contact with the public as much as possible. Mayor Moody also stated, “The threat of COVID-19 is real but the actions we all take immediately will reduce and help to eliminate the threat.”



LaFayette has cancelled all recreational sports at this time and schools are closed for the time being as well.



Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy said, “ We are closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and will be evaluating information as updates become available. The city has initiated several preventive measures.”



Lanett has temporarily closed the Recreation Department. All spring sports and activities are also postponed. The senior nutrition program will remain open for now, senior bus transit will be limited to doctor visits, grocery store trips and trips to pharmacies. Lanett’s City Hall will remain open with limited access. Mayor McCoy encourages citizens of Lanett to limit their travel and try to stay home and to be off of the streets by 11:00pm each night.



Probate Judge Paul Story also released an order from the Alabama Commission of Revenue which stated due to the extreme hardship placed on Alabama motor vehicle registrants across the state who may be unable to register or renew their motor vehicle registration or pay property taxes on their motor vehicles because there is a state of emergency due to Coronavirus, an extension of time for obtaining the March 2020 motor vehicle registrations and paying property taxes on vehicles has been given until April 15, 2020.



Still many Alabamians are confused and wondering why this virus is causing such a global disturbance. Many are comparing it to the flu. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows there where some 36,000,000 people come down with the flu last year, which created some 17,000,000 medical visits and had 370,000 flu hospitalizations and ultimately caused an estimated 22,000 flu related deaths. The coronavirus “COVID-19” produces signs and symptoms that are similar to influenza, which makes it difficult to distinguish between the two.



The death rate of the seasonal flu varies but is about 0.1% compared to about 2% for COVID-19. Coronavirus is more contagious: each person with it is likely to spread it to two others, compared to a rate of roughly half for flu according to the CDC.



It is reported that the coronavirus affects all ages and genders, but is most deadly for the elderly or those with some underlying health problems. One of the biggest concerns for COVID-19 is it can be a asymptomatic infection, which means people who are infected with the virus may be able to transmit the infection, and yet they themselves don’t have any signs or symptoms of disease. This represents a challenge because it would be difficult to identify persons that need to be tested for the disease since they have no signs or symptoms, but their ability to transmit the disease would allow for amplification in a naive, or uninfected, population.



A crucial thing to understand about the coronavirus threat, which can be seen playing out grimly in Italy, is the difference between the total number of people who might get sick and the number who might get sick at the same time.



Our country has only 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people. That’s fewer than in Italy (3.2), China (4.3) and South Korea (12.3), all of which have had struggles. More important, there are only so many intensive care beds and ventilators.



It’s estimated that we have about 45,000 intensive care unit beds in the United States. In a moderate outbreak, about 200,000 Americans would need one.



Social distancing and good hygiene are the key components to stop the spreading of the coronavirus threat.



The City of Valley has announced similar closings to LaFayette and Lanett including the closing of the Valley Sportsplex, schools and the public library.



Regina Chambers, Chambers County Manager said, “The court house is running on normal business hours.” However, the District Court, Probate Court and Circuit Court were experiencing some reporting delays and postponements in the courtrooms. It is advised to call and verify if you have a court date upcoming.



With the elderly being a large number of those who attend church on Sunday’s, several local churches including LaFayette Heights Baptist Church are offering alternatives for people to view sermons live online.



Pastor Paul Howard stated, “There have been few times in my 33 years as the Pastor of LaFayette Heights Baptist Church that we have closed our doors, usually when freezing ice/snow made the roads impassable. Now we are being called on to respond to a different kind of an emergency- a new virus- which, unlike the flu, no one in the world has experienced, and therefore no one in the world has immunity to. The World Health Organization has now declared the coronavirus to be a pandemic, BUT it is a controllable pandemic.”



Pastor Howard went on to say we must Trust in God, stay informed, pray for our community, practice good hygiene, protect your church family, check on the elderly and stay calm.