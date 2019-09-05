Cmon up says Rep. Rogers, and local family does just that
Congressman Mike
Rogers has extended an
offer to all East Alabamians
to come to our nation’s
capital and have a unique
chance to meet with the
Congressman while enjoying
coffee and donuts in
his office.
“Fall is such a lovely
time of the year in our
nation’s capital.” I want
to remind anyone who will
be visiting the DC-area
to stop by for a cup of
coffee.”
Washington, D.C., with
its marble monuments,
world-class museums and
award-winning zoo, is one
of the most family friendly
cities on the planet. Little
ones who get bored or
tired can romp or nap
under a canopy of trees on
the National Mall while
older kids explore museums
that combine fun with
learning.
“Mornings with Mike”
events take place in Rogers’
Washington office in
the Rayburn House Office
Building.
While on their recent
visit to DC the Stewart
family visited Congressman
Rogers office and
staff. “I felt so special
and honored by how well
they treated us.” Donna
Stewart.
The Congressman’s
staff gave the Stewart’s
a personalized tour of
our state capital and the
high light of that tour
was standing just feet
away from where our
countries presidents have
been ingurgitated. “The
staff’s knowledge of the
Capital’s history made the
tour unique and intriguing.”
said Jimmy Stewart.
The Stewarts also got the
honor of receiving a tour
of the East Wing of the
White House.
“I have always had my
offices open to everyone
across the Third Congressional
District, but these
weekly events give folks
the chance to come in
and share their concerns
and visit with my staff and
me. I hope people will
take advantage of them
when in our nation’s capital,”
Rogers said.
The event is hosted
in September on the last
in-session morning of each
week at 9:30 a.m. EDT in
2184 Rayburn. Anyone
interested in attending
should sign up on Mike’s
website to ensure enough
coffee and donuts are
ordered each week. The
dates for the September
meetings are: September
12th, 20th and 27th.