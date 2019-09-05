Cmon up says Rep. Rogers, and local family does just that

Congressman Mike

Rogers has extended an

offer to all East Alabamians

to come to our nation’s

capital and have a unique

chance to meet with the

Congressman while enjoying

coffee and donuts in

his office.

“Fall is such a lovely

time of the year in our

nation’s capital.” I want

to remind anyone who will

be visiting the DC-area

to stop by for a cup of

coffee.”

Washington, D.C., with

its marble monuments,

world-class museums and

award-winning zoo, is one

of the most family friendly

cities on the planet. Little

ones who get bored or

tired can romp or nap

under a canopy of trees on

the National Mall while

older kids explore museums

that combine fun with

learning.

“Mornings with Mike”

events take place in Rogers’

Washington office in

the Rayburn House Office

Building.

While on their recent

visit to DC the Stewart

family visited Congressman

Rogers office and

staff. “I felt so special

and honored by how well

they treated us.” Donna

Stewart.

The Congressman’s

staff gave the Stewart’s

a personalized tour of

our state capital and the

high light of that tour

was standing just feet

away from where our

countries presidents have

been ingurgitated. “The

staff’s knowledge of the

Capital’s history made the

tour unique and intriguing.”

said Jimmy Stewart.

The Stewarts also got the

honor of receiving a tour

of the East Wing of the

White House.

“I have always had my

offices open to everyone

across the Third Congressional

District, but these

weekly events give folks

the chance to come in

and share their concerns

and visit with my staff and

me. I hope people will

take advantage of them

when in our nation’s capital,”

Rogers said.

The event is hosted

in September on the last

in-session morning of each

week at 9:30 a.m. EDT in

2184 Rayburn. Anyone

interested in attending

should sign up on Mike’s

website to ensure enough

coffee and donuts are

ordered each week. The

dates for the September

meetings are: September

12th, 20th and 27th.