Coach dies in auto accident

A 24-year-old Fairhope
man died in an early
Sunday vehicle crash five
miles north of LaFayette.
The victim in the crash
was an assistant football
coach to a local high
school and had only been
at the school for a short
period before his death.
According to the
Alabama State Troopers
confirm a 24-year-old
male was killed in a single
vehicle crash on Alabama
Highway 77 near mile
maker 5, located north of
LaFayette at 2:13 a.m. on
Sunday morning.
Troopers have identi-
fied the victim as Curtis
Robertson Glaize, 24,
of Fairhope. Glaize was
killed when his 2011
Chevrolet Silverado left
the roadway and crashed
into a tree. Police indicate
that Glaize was not using
a seatbelt when the crash
occurred. He was pro-
nounced dead at the scene.
Glaize was a first-
year teacher at Benjamin
Russell High School in
Alexander City. Glaize
also worked as an offen-
sive line coach at the high
school for the football
team.

