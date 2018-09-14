Coach dies in auto accident

A 24-year-old Fairhope

man died in an early

Sunday vehicle crash five

miles north of LaFayette.

The victim in the crash

was an assistant football

coach to a local high

school and had only been

at the school for a short

period before his death.

According to the

Alabama State Troopers

confirm a 24-year-old

male was killed in a single

vehicle crash on Alabama

Highway 77 near mile

maker 5, located north of

LaFayette at 2:13 a.m. on

Sunday morning.

Troopers have identi-

fied the victim as Curtis

Robertson Glaize, 24,

of Fairhope. Glaize was

killed when his 2011

Chevrolet Silverado left

the roadway and crashed

into a tree. Police indicate

that Glaize was not using

a seatbelt when the crash

occurred. He was pro-

nounced dead at the scene.

Glaize was a first-

year teacher at Benjamin

Russell High School in

Alexander City. Glaize

also worked as an offen-

sive line coach at the high

school for the football

team.