Coach James Lucas
Coach’s Corner
James Lucas

The LaFayette Bulldogs did a good job on Offense and Defense Friday night vs Vincent. 

The Offense is still improving week to week.

The Bulldogs scored on long drives of 12 plays, 10 plays and 11 play drives. 
 
Robert Houston had a big night with 20 carries for 174 yards and 3 TDs. 

While JaMarquez Boston-Gaines had 7 catches for 70 yards and 1 TD. 

Coach Bratcher did a good job of getting the ball into the hands of the playmakers.  

Defensively we had another good night from JaQuavian Boston-Gaines with 9 tackles and 1 sack, along with Julius Bullard 10 tackles and 1 sack, and Cory Boston had

2 tackles a Force Fumble and Fumble Recovery and 1 INT.

I was pleased with the effort and hope to continue to get better next week as we travel to Fayetteville next Friday night.

