Coming to Fredonia

Jim Scott, composer, singer and former Paul Winter Consort guitarist, will make a one-night appearance at Fredonia Community House at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Feb. 2.  His “Groundhog Day Songfest to Raise Our Spirits” concert is open to the public, sponsored by Fredonia Heritage Association. Admission is free, with any donations welcomed. A noted international performer, Scott will bring many familiar folk tunes to have the audience singing along. He performed at Fredonia several years ago and offered to come again between bookings in Birmingham and Atlanta.  The Fredonia Community House is located at 6160 Chambers County Road 222.  (For GPS, the location is Five Points, AL.)

