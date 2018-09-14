Commission approves two grants

The Chambers County

Commission met on

Monday evening and had

a brief, but informative

meeting that lasted only

about 15-minutes. During

the meeting Commission-

ers approved several items

that will prove positive

towards improving the life

of residents in Chambers

County.

As a normal meeting

goes, Monday’s meet-

ing opened with a pledge

which was led by Com-

missioner Joe Blanks. The

pledge was followed by

an Invocation delivered

by Commissioner Doug

Jones. After a roll call not-

ing that all members of the

commission were present

it was down to business.

Commission Chairper-

son Charlie Williams first

opened the meeting floor

to comments from citizens

of Chambers County.

There were none at this

week’s meeting. Williams

then opened the floor to

comments for public of-

ficials, again with no input

from elected officials in

Chambers County.

As commissioners got

into the regular agenda,

911 Director Donnie

Smith approached the

commission and sought

approval from the com-

mission to execute two

grants for the County.

The first was a Federal

Subaward Emergency

Performance Grant which

the county will receive in

the amount of $31,812.

The second grant was an-

other similar grant in the

amount of $12,000. Com-

missioners voted unani-

mously to approve the two

grants and gave Williams and Smith permission to

sign off on the two grants

which require no county

dollar match that has not

already been budgeted.

Following the approval

of the grants by commis-

sioners, County Engineer

Josh Harvill updated the

commission on the status

of the liquid asphalt bid

for the County. Harvill

told commissioners that

his department had sent

out bids to five vendors

and received three re-

sponses back for delivery

of liquid asphalt for use in

the county.

Harvill asked commis-

sion members to approve

a bid from a company

named Ergon. Harvill

explained that he would

recommend going with

the bid of this company

because they were able

to supply a tanker drop

which is needed for stor-

age of the material. Anoth-

er bidder did not have the

needed truck included and

would require the county

to pay an additional $75

a day the truck was at

the highway departments

facilities. Commissioners

voted unanimously to ap-

prove the bid from Ergon.

County Manager

Chambers asked commis-

sion members to approve

a long-term detention sub-

sidy contract between the

Chambers County Com-

mission and the Alabama

Department of Youth

Service to maintain a bed

at the Lee County Youth

Detention Facility. It was

noted during the meeting

that there was no increase

in the price of the contract

this year. Commission-

ers agreed to approve the

contract.

County Commissioners

also made a brief adjust-

ment to their normal pre-

pared agenda by adding an

amendment, so commis-

sioners could approve the

2018-2019 budget. The

budget had been reviewed

and approved with a first

and second in committee.

Commissioners voted to

approve the budget in the

amount of $6,368,341.

After the approval vote,

Commissioner David

Eastridge offered his

thanks to County Manager

Chambers for all the hard

work she puts into getting

the budget together.

Shortly afterward the

commission meeting

adjourned. The commis-

sion is set to meet again

next Monday at 4:00

p.m. central time. Prior

to the meeting commis-

sion members will hold

a public hearing at 3:45

regarding a zoning change

to land near fire station

three.