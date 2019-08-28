Commission, GVAAC honor baseball champions

The 9 and 10-year-old

The 9 and 10-year-old

all-star team advanced thru

the ranks to win the World

Series title in Lumberton

North Carolina. One Commissioner

stated, “There is

no I in team. I know it took

you all to get there. One

day when your old like us

you will tell your grandkids

about this.”

One young man on the

team lives in LaFayette.

Hunter Phillips, son of

Josh and April Phillips

played 3rd base on the team

and threw the ball to first

base for the final out of the

game.

Hunter said, “It was a lot

of hard work to make it that

far. Our coach was hard

on us but now I see why. It

was worth it!” Hunter said

he did not sleep well the

night before the big game

because they had lost to

North Carolina once.

With two outs and a

batter up Hunter said he

thought, “That last batter

kept fouling off in my

direction and I just kept

thinking hit it to me!” That

last batter did hit a ground

ball to Hunter Phillips and

he grabbed it and threw it

to his teammate Jax Miller

at 1st base. Hunter said, “It

seemed like it took a long

time for that ball to get to

fist base after I threw it!

When Jax caught the ball I

thought WE DID IT!”

Hunter went on to say

how his coaches told them

how proud they were and

how much they loved them

all.

The Boys team has felt

the pride and love from

all of Chambers County

including Monday night

where they were recognized

by the Chambers

County Commissioners

Office with a proclamation

in their honor, presented

with a back pack full of

gifts from local businesses

and Carrie Royster with the

Greater Valley Area Chamber

of Commerce presented

each boy with a keep sake

bat that was personalized

