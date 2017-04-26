Commission honors Chambers

#By Alton Mitchell

The Chambers County Commission met on Monday evening at the County Courthouse in LaFayette. While conducting its normal routine of business the Commission took a moment out of its scheduled agenda to recognized the hard work and efforts of one of their own and their two decades of service to the residents of Chambers County.

Regina Chambers presently works as the County Manager for Chambers County. That is just one of many hats that she has worn during 20 years of service with the County. On Monday the Chambers County Commission presented Mrs. Chambers with a plaque recognizing her 20-years of service to the County.

Mrs. Chambers was all smiles as members of the County Commission and department heads from around the counties offices came and congratulated her on the nearly quarter century of service and employment with Chambers County.

Commissioner Debbie Woods said, “We appreciate what she does and the knowledge she brings. We are very fortunate to have employees stay with the County”. Mrs. Chambers was very humble as she accepted the award limiting her words to just a solid thank you to those in attendance. Shortly after the presentation she got right back to doing what she did best and addressing County business.