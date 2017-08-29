Commission honors EMA’s Yeager

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Chambers County residents can feel just a little safer in their homes county-wide now after several members of county level government have completed training to make them more proficient in their duties.

On Monday evening Chambers County EMA director Donnie Smith presented Jessica Yeager before members of the Chambers County Commission. Yeager has been with Chambers County E-9-1-1 since 2006 when she started as a communication officer. She has since worked her way through the ranks of the department and now holds the title of operations administrator.

Yeager recently completed her basic level certification. She was presented a large award showing her accomplishments from the Alabama Local Government Training Institute. Smith was pleased with the accomplishments of Yeager



In addition to the accomplishments and advancement of Yeager two local county commission members were also recognized for completing their 50-hour training. Awards were presented to Commissioner Sam Bradford and Commissioner Doug Jones on their successful completion of their training. Commission Chair Debbie Wood congratulated the men who completed their training twelve months early.

Chambers County E-9-1-1 has also learned of its award packet from the Federal EMPG grant. E911 director Donnie Smith told commission members that the County had been awarded $31,817 for the 2016/2017 award packet. The funds are federal dollars which help keep the emergency center operating. Commissioners were also pleased to learn that they had no out of pocket match to pay alongside the grant.

Earlier this month members of the county commission attended a state meeting. At the meeting Chambers County Engineer Josh Harvill spoke for members of the state of Alabama’s engineers. Commissioner Sam Bradford congratulated Harvill as he announced that Harvill is the president of the county engineers for the state of Alabama.