Commission honors Winston One of six 100-year-olds recognized

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The Chambers County Commission took time out of its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening to recognize a milestone in a Chambers County resident who recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

The Chambers County Commission recognized the life of Mrs. Mamie Lou Vines Winston. Mrs. Winston celebrated her 100th birthday on November 25th. Mrs. Winston now lives in the city of Lanett, but started her life a little over one hundred years ago in LaFayette.

According to a proclamation delivered by the Chambers County Commission Mrs. Winston was born on November 25, 1917 in LaFayette. One of fifteen children belonging to Jerry and Lucy Vines. She lived her entire life in Chambers County.

During the century she has lived her family has grown in abundance from its starts in LaFayette. Today Mrs. Winston is mother to nine children, grandmother to twenty-nine, and a great grandmother to more than fifty children. She married the late Morris Winston where her current family begins.

On Monday during the recognition of Mrs. Winston’s birthday several of her family members were on hand including; her great niece, great great niece, daughter, and her self-proclaimed favorite son, Clarence. Mrs. Winston was unable to make it to the event, but her family members accepted the proclamation on her behalf.

In addition to the recognition by the County Commission on Monday of Mrs. Winston, the city of Lanett held its annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. During the lighting officials with the city Lanett recognized the cities six residents who are one hundred-years-old or older. The six residents are; Leona Jenkins, Cathryn Little, Nell McClendon Phillips, Lula Mae Roberts, Mary J. Sledge, and Mamie Lou Vines Winston. Three of the residents were on hand at Mondays Christmas festival to accept their honors.