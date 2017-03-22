Home News Commission proclaims LaFayette Day
Commission proclaims LaFayette Day

Neita Golden
By Alton Mitchell

The Chambers County Commission officially proclaimed April 3rd- April 8th as LaFayette Day for Valley Haven School. Commissioners also proclaimed May 3rd- May 6th as Hike/Bike/ and Run Week.
The tradition of LaFayette Day for Valley Haven School is symbolic for the community. This year’s 20th anniversary of the event makes it even more memorable for the school and the community.

At Monday Evening’s County Commission meeting Commissioner Douglas Jones of District 2 read the proclamation proclaiming the dates the County Commission will recognize LaFayette Day for Valley Haven School. Neita Golden of the Valley Haven committee was on hand to accept the proclamation.

While reading the proclamation Commissioner Jones also recognized the unique timeline associated with both events in the community. First off LaFayette Day marking its 20th year this April and the Hike/Bike/ and Run Week marking its 41st year in the community. Commissioner Jones also recognized the valuable service that Valley Haven provides to the local community.

