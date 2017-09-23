Home News Commission recognizes milestones
By Alton Mitchell

The Chambers County Commission functions like a well-crafted government machine. A series of smaller parts working together to keep things moving in the best interest for residents of Chambers County. This machine has a lot of back components that members of the public rarely see and one of those components has been in place two decades and members of the commission surprised him on Monday night by recognizing his accomplishments.

Claud “Skip” McCoy has served as the attorney for the Chambers County since 1997. On August 4th attorney McCoy celebrated his 20th anniversary in the position. On Monday evening Commissioner David Eastridge presented a 20-year public service award to McCoy and thanked him for his loyalty and dedication to providing legal services to residents of Chambers County over the last two decades.

As Eastridge and members of the commission thanked McCoy for his accomplishments they also thanked the family of attorney McCoy whom were present at the meeting for their support. Commissioners acknowledged that there have been many times they had to call attorney McCoy away and they were supportive. Commission members closed by wishing McCoy the best and to hope for another twenty great years of his insights.

In addition to the recognition of the time attorney McCoy has put in, commission members also recognized Cy Wood. Cy Wood is the publisher at the Valley-Times News and has recently announced plans for his retirement. Commission members thanked Wood for his 25-years of service in covering the County Commission meetings for the publication. Commissioner Sam Bradford presented Wood with a iPod as gift for his upcoming retirement. Wood thanked the commission for their gift and closed by saying, “I have been blessed in my 25-years”.

