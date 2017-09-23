Commission selects ramp contractor

By Alton Mitchell

A project that began taking shape in mid-July picked up a little more steam on Monday night as the Chambers County Commission selected a contractor for part of a project in the works at the Shawmut and Langdale Boat Ramps in Valley.

On July 17th, the Chambers County Commission agreed to pay up to $153,000 for improvements on the boat ramps and adjoining area. On Monday night Josh Harvill announced that the Commission had received two bids on the project and recommended that commission members accept the low bid for the project.

According to Harvill the two bids were from Chris Clark Grading and Paving and also East Alabama Paving. Of the two companies Chris Clark had the lowest bid for the project at $135,231.00. The bid was for service for paving and traffic striping at the Shawmut and Langdale boat ramps.

Harvill recommended to commissioners to accept the low bid from Chris Clark Grading and Paving. Commissioners agreed and unanimously accepted the low bid for the project. There is no word on when the work should begin.