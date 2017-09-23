Home News Government Commission selects ramp contractor
Government
News
Top Stories
0

Commission selects ramp contractor

0
0

Commission selects ramp contractor

9-20-17 Chambers Academy Homecoming Court
now playing

Chambers homecoming court announced

Claude McCoy copy
now playing

Commission recognizes milestones

Walk to showcase Fredonia plants

Speed limit reduced on 278

Humor - Buffalo Native word womprehension

EAMC, AU team up to outfit babies with blankets

9-20-17 Accident Causes Massive Traffic Jam on Monday
now playing

Accident causes traffic jam

Stewart selected to represent County as distinguished woman

Dial asks senators to contribute

Bledsoe recognized for 100th birthday by County

By Alton Mitchell

A project that began taking shape in mid-July picked up a little more steam on Monday night as the Chambers County Commission selected a contractor for part of a project in the works at the Shawmut and Langdale Boat Ramps in Valley.
On July 17th, the Chambers County Commission agreed to pay up to $153,000 for improvements on the boat ramps and adjoining area. On Monday night Josh Harvill announced that the Commission had received two bids on the project and recommended that commission members accept the low bid for the project.

According to Harvill the two bids were from Chris Clark Grading and Paving and also East Alabama Paving. Of the two companies Chris Clark had the lowest bid for the project at $135,231.00. The bid was for service for paving and traffic striping at the Shawmut and Langdale boat ramps.

Harvill recommended to commissioners to accept the low bid from Chris Clark Grading and Paving. Commissioners agreed and unanimously accepted the low bid for the project. There is no word on when the work should begin.

Related posts:

  1. Lanett selects McCoy as mayor
  2. Solar farm plans to ramp up to 300 employees
  3. Commission proclaims LaFayette Day
  4. Commission honors EMA’s Yeager
slandon
Related Posts
9-20-17 Chambers Academy Homecoming Court

Chambers homecoming court announced

slandon 0
Claude McCoy copy

Commission recognizes milestones

slandon 0

Walk to showcase Fredonia plants

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video