Commissioners okay $20,000 for drug court

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Members of the Chambers County Commission met on Monday evening at the Chambers County Courthouse in downtown LaFayette. The short but brief meeting was to make up for a previous meeting that was delayed due to Hurricane Irma passing over Chambers County.

Commissioners opened the meeting in their normal fashion by delivering the pledge of allegiance to be followed by an invocation to start the meeting. A roll call was then initiated by Assistant County Clerk, Sherri Foster. All members of the commission attended the meeting. Following the normal business of all meetings it was on to new business for commission members.

As the meeting opened for new business County Manager, Regina Chambers sought to follow up on business that was tabled during last week’s commission meeting. County Manager Chambers requested a budget amendment in the amount of $20,000. The additional funds were required for the Juvenile Drug Court Fund. The additional funds are needed to satisfy needed funding for juvenile drug screening. Commission members unanimously approved the $20,000 budget increase as requested by Chambers.

Following the request by County Manager Chambers, Chief Deputy, Richard Carter sought the authorization of the commission chairman to sign a traffic enforcement agreement with the East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office for the fiscal 2017/2018 year. The signing of the annual agreement with the agency allows Chambers County to receive reimbursement funds for dispatching of deputies in the county. Chief Deputy Carter told commission members he was unaware of how much the agency would reimburse with the agreement. Commissioners again unanimously agreed to approve the execution of the agreement.

Keeping in a legal tone Captain Jason Fuller, of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department was next on the commission’s agenda. Captain Fuller sought permission for three items from the commission. The first was to authorize the purchase of a new pickup truck for the code enforcement officer. The Commission approved the purchase of the new $29,779.83 vehicle from the Alabama State Bid List. The vehicle price does include needed modifications for the vehicle that will come in at no additional fee. Captain Fuller advised commissioners the vehicle was needed as the mileage on the current vehicle was more than 140,000 miles.

Captain Fuller had two more requests of the Chambers County Commission. The first was to ask the commission to execute a license agreement with Diversified Computer Services for the landfills computer program. Commissioners agreed to execute the agreement on a 12-month agreement. That was followed by the approval of a second agreement. The second agreement was with Waste Management, for a contract with the landfill. Commissioners approved a three-year agreement with the company to handle disposal of non-hazardous materials that cannot be disposed of at the Chambers County Landfill.

Chambers County Engineer, Josh Harvill was next on the agenda as he sought the approval of annual bids for the fiscal year of 2017/2018 for the Chambers County Highway Department. Harvill requested a total of eleven bids for commissioners to accept. Commission members went with the recommendations of Harvill and renewed five awards and established six new ones.

The final piece of business for Commissioners came at the hands of County Attorney Claud McCoy. Attorney McCoy sought the Chambers County Commission Chairman execute two contracts. The first was with the Chambers County Development Authority for a term of one year and the second was with the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. Commissioners voted to execute both contracts on a 12-month agreement.

The meeting adjourned shortly afterwards. The County Commission will meet again on October 2nd at 4:00 p.m. at the Chambers County Courthouse in LaFayette. Residents wishing to appear on the agenda will have to submit a request to appear no later than the close of business on the Wednesday preceding the meeting date.