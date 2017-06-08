Commissioners vote to hire construction manager for jail

By Alton Mitchell

Chambers County Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday evening to approve measures that may soon bring improvements to the Chambers County Detention Facility in LaFayette. The aging facility has been the topic of improvement for commissioners and residents over the recent years.

On Monday members of the Commission voted to approve a resolution that allows Chambers County to retain a construction project manager for the jail project. Commissioners voted to approve the retaining of Volkert Engineering of Birmingham, Alabama and for Commission Chair Debbie Wood to execute a contract to retain Volkert Engineering after review of the contract by County Attorney Skip McCoy.

Commissioners have been focused on making improvements to the jail due to concerns with maintenance issues and growing inmate population numbers. Several possible solutions have been outlined to include expansion of the jail or additional units for housing of inmates.

On Monday commissioners voted to approve the resolution which was already had received a first and second during the Rule’s, Way’s, and Mean’s Committee meeting. County Attorney Skip McCoy will review the contract before County Chair Debbie Wood can sign off on it making it