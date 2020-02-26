Commissioners vote to provide more money for jail

By Gator Kincaid

On Monday, Chambers County Commissioners held a called meeting from the courthouse in Lafayette as they discussed a variety of topics including improvements to the jail. Commissioners voted unanimously to accept a bid for bunks and tables for jail upgrades. In addition, the Commissioners passed a resolution to amend the Public Safety Budget of $18,000.00 to cover expenses for a change order for the detention facility and amend the General Fund Budget for the amount of $74,288.00 to cover additional personnel salaries and benefits to operate the detention facility’s new addition.



In other Commission news, County Engineer Josh Harvill briefed the Commissioners on matters regarding the Highway Department and afterward, the following resolutions were passed:



To execute an agreement with East Alabama Occupational Medicine for third-party administration of Substance Abuse Testing for Highway Department.



To award the Chambers County’s Annual Full Depth Reclamation Bid, Inquiry 1655 to Chris Clark Grading and Paving.



The Chambers County Commission reminds residents to contact the Chambers County Highway Department regarding road conditions that may occur during inclement weather.