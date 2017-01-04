Community Briefs 1-4-17

JACKSON MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH

Schedule

Come join us in fellowship at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. Sunday School – 9:30 am CST. Morning Worship – 10:30 am CST. Wednesday Night Service – 5:30 pm CST. Everybody is welcome to come. The church is located at 3122 Co Rd 89 in LaFayette. Movie night the last Friday of every month at 6:00 p.m. CST.

LEBANON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Services are held 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. Rev. Gerald Ledbetter from West Point Presbyterian in West Point is preaching at 12:30 p.m. CST. All are welcome. Come and worship with us.

CHAMBERS COUNTY SCHOOLS CHILD FIND

The Chambers County and Lanett City Schools are in the process of identifying and locating three groups of children; those in need of special education and related services, those in need of services under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and those in need of gifted services. Anyone knowing of a child within Chambers County, but outside the city limits of Lanett, in need of such services is asked to call Diane Sheriff, Special Education/504 Coordinator for Chambers County Schools, at 334-864-9343 extension 10203 or 706-586-2280 (Valley area) extension 10203, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. Anyone knowing of a child within the city limits of Lanett is asked to contact Christy Carpenter, Special Education/504 Coordinator for Lanett Schools, at 644-5900 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

HEAD START PROGRAM OF CHAMBERS-TALLAPOOSA RECRUITMENT

The Head Start Program of Chambers-Tallapoosa is now taking applications for the 2016-2017 program year for 3 and 4 year old children. Once the child has turned 3 years of age, we can take him/her at any time, IF we have an opening. We accept children with disabilities also. You will need the following to enroll your child: 1. Income verification 2. Copy of birth certificate 3. Immunization record (blue slip) 4. Copy of recent medicaid card 5. Copy of social security card 6. Physical and dental check-up. If you have any questions please call 256-825-4204 or any Head Start Center in your area. LaFayette center is 334-864-2872.

COMMISSION MEETING

The January Commission meeting of the Chambers County Commission is set for Tuesday, January 17. Commission meetings begin at 4:00 p.m. CT and are held in the Commission Chamber in LaFayette at 2 South LaFayette Street.

CLOSING OF THE CHAMBERS COUNTY COMMISSION OFFICES

The Commission offices will be closed January 16th for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.