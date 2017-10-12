Community Briefs 10-11-17

young cattlemen can take in the case of emergency assisted calving. Dickinson will discuss body condition scoring of cattle and how that affects reproduction, while Holland will lead a hands-on forage sampling demonstration.

Chris Langley, owner of Langley Farms and vice president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, was named the 2017 Alabama Farmer of the Year and was selected as a finalist for the Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year. The winner for the overall award will be selected at the Sunbelt Expo Farm Show in Moultrie, GA on Oct. 17, 2017. ACA staff, along with the Langley family, are excited to host this field day for youth and continue to develop the next generation of Alabama cattlemen.

Registration is now available online at www.bamabeef.org/productionfd

VENDORS NEEDED

The Chambers County Lake is trying to get a Mile Long Yard sale going.

Date has not yet been set. We need vendors to sale! Individuals, church groups, and crafters are all welcome! We have 35 sites to set up on. Call the store at 864-8145 or me for details Nancy Walker 334-219-1633.

FALL FESTIVAL

Penton Church of God Is hosting its Fall Festival on Saturday nigh October 14th from 5 till 7 there will be a lot of games, food and truck or treat. All children and families are invited!

CATTLE GENETICS MEETING

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will host a meeting covering cattle genetics and selection on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, from 6:00-8:00 pm CST, at the Auburn University Beef Teaching Unit (500 Shug Jordan Parkway, Auburn, AL).

The meeting, entitled “Methods of Selection in Cattle: EPDs, Phenotype, Genomics, and More”, will feature ACES Beef Cattle Specialist Lisa Kriese-Anderson. Dr. Kriese-Anderson will discuss principles essential for selecting your next herdsire, AI sire, or replacement females.

The importance of EPDs will be discussed, alongside how to use these numbers as tools for selecting animals to meet your goals. We will also learn about genomic testing, genomic enhanced EPDs, and evaluation for phenotypic measures such as skeletal correctness. An evening meal will be provided to all participants who register by the deadline of 10/16/2017.

Take advantage of this meeting as we enter the bull buying season and use the information learned here to help you select your next herdsire. Please RSVP to the Lee County Extension Office (334) 749-3353 by 10/16/2017 to reserve your spot and help us with meal planning.